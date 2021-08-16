Global Brachytherapy Market Report 2021-2027: Increase in Diagnosed Cases of Cancer - A Major Growth Driver

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brachytherapy - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Brachytherapy estimated at US$330 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$413.7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the period 2020-2027.

High Dose Rate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.5% CAGR and reach US$241.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Low Dose Rate segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $89.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR



The Brachytherapy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$89.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$85.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.



