Global Bracing and Support (B&S) Market Report 2022-2027 - Increasing Product Launches, Rising Healthcare Infrastructure and Expenditure with the Presence of Key Market Players

DUBLIN, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bracing and Support (B&S) Market - Analysis By Product, By Type, By End User, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Bracing and Support (B&S) Market was valued at USD 4433.83 Million in the year 2021 with the North American region leading the regional market share.

The key factors driving the growth of this market include the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as neurological disorders which impact the spinal and the nervous system of the patients, the growth of the geriatric population and increasing sports-related injuries which are propelling the demand for Bracing and Support (B&S) in the market.



Moreover, technological advancements in the field of Bracing and Support (B&S) along with rising adoption of universal health coverage in the developed and developing markets, increasing product launches, rising healthcare infrastructure and expenditure with the presence of key market players who constantly undertake research and development activities in the market is further facilitating the growth of braces and supports globally.



The Covid-19 pandemic had a significant negative impact on the global Bracing and Support (B&S) market and the companies experienced a reduction in revenue due to decline in number of patients. A significant decline was due to patients deciding to postpone their visits for various reasons including concerns regarding their own health and safety.

The companies analysed in the report include

Ossur

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.,

3M

Colfax Corporation

Orthofix

Otto bock

DeRoyal Industries

Bauerfeind AG

Thuasne USA

Trulife

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Bracing & Support Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Bracing & Support Market: Size and Forecast

4.1 Global Bracing & Support Market Size, By Value, Year 2017-2027



5. Global Bracing & Support Market Segmentation - By Type, Product, End User

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Bracing and Support (B&S) Market: By Type

5.1.1 Elastic Braces and support- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.1.2 Rigid Braces and support- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Bracing and Support (B&S) Market: By Product

5.2.1 Upper Extremity Braces and support- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.2.2 Lower Extremity Braces and support - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.2.3 Spinal Braces and support- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.3 Competitive Scenario of Global Bracing and Support (B&S) Market: By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.3.2 Clinic - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.3.3 Over-the-counter - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)



6. Global Bracing & Support Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Bracing and Support (B&S) Market: By Region



7. North America Bracing and Support (B&S) Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

7.1 North America Bracing and Support (B&S) Market: Size and Forecast (2017-2027), By Value

7.2 North America Bracing and Support (B&S) Market - Prominent Companies

7.3 Market Segmentation by Type (Elastic Braces and support, Rigid Braces and support)

7.4 Market Segmentation by Product (Upper Extremity Braces and support, Lower Extremity Braces and support and Spinal Braces and support)

7.5 Market Segmentation by End User (Hospitals, Clinic and Over-the-counter)

7.6 North America Bracing and Support (B&S) Market: Country Analysis

7.7 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Bracing and Support (B&S) Market - By Country, By Value, 2027

7.8 Competitive Scenario of North America Bracing and Support (B&S) Market: By Country

7.9 United States Bracing and Support (B&S) Market: Size and Forecast (2017-2027), By Value

7.10 United States Bracing and Support (B&S) Market Segmentation - (by Type, by Product and By End User)

7.11 Canada Bracing and Support (B&S) Market: Size and Forecast (2017-2027), By Value

7.12 Canada Bracing and Support (B&S) Market Segmentation - (By Product, By Type, By End User)



8. Europe Bracing and Support (B&S) Market: : An Analysis (2017-2027)



9. Asia Pacific Bracing and Support (B&S) Market: : An Analysis (2017-2027)



10. Global Bracing & Support Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends



11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Bracing and Support (B&S) Market - By Type, 2027

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Bracing and Support (B&S) Market - By Product, 2027

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Bracing and Support (B&S) Market - By End User, 2027

11.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Bracing and Support (B&S) Market - By Region, 2026



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Share Analysis

12.2 Major Technological Innovations, Mergers & Acquisitions and Role of Manufacturers



13. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hewmxq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets