Global Brain Cancer Imaging Market 2018-2022

Brain cancer imaging is a diagnostic screening method that helps medical professionals to analyze the activity and function of the brain and determine the presence of any cancerous cells in the brain. Several types of brain cancer imaging modalities are available in the market that offer brain cancer imaging.

Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Brain Cancer Imaging Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.23% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the brain cancer imaging market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by the sales of brain cancer imaging equipment across the globe.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

Technavio's report, brain cancer imaging market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Canon
• GE Healthcare
• Hitachi
• Koninklijke Philips
• Samsung Electronics
• Siemens Healthineers

Market driver
• Growing incidences of brain cancer
Market challenge
• High costs of brain cancer imaging systems
Market trend
• Growing advancements in imaging technology
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

