Global Brain Computer Interface Market (2020 to 2026) - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brain Computer Interface Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global brain computer interface market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global brain computer interface market to grow with a CAGR of 15.1% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on brain computer interface market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on brain computer interface market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global brain computer interface market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global brain computer interface market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Increasing prevalence of neuroprosthetic conditions

Rising geriatric population

2) Restraints

Ethical problems faced during research and cybersecurity threats

3) Opportunities

Integration of AI with brain computer interface

Company Profiles



Mind Technologies Inc

Covidien, PLC

Compumedics, Ltd.

Natus Medical, Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Integra Life Sciences Corporation

CAS Medical Systems

Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc.

Iwinks

Interaxon

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the brain computer interface market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the brain computer interface market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global brain computer interface market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Brain Computer Interface Market Highlights

2.2. Brain Computer Interface Market Projection

2.3. Brain Computer Interface Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Brain Computer Interface Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Brain Computer Interface Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Brain Computer Interface Market



4. Brain Computer Interface Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Brain Computer Interface Market by Type

5.1. Invasive BCI

5.2. Non-invasive BCI

5.3. Partially Invasive BCI



6. Global Brain Computer Interface Market by Application

6.1. Communication & Control

6.2. Healthcare

6.3. Smart Home Control

6.4. Entertainment & Gaming

6.5. Others



7. Global Brain Computer Interface Market by Region 2020-2026

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Brain Computer Interface Market by Type

7.1.2. North America Brain Computer Interface Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Brain Computer Interface Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Brain Computer Interface Market by Type

7.2.2. Europe Brain Computer Interface Market by Application

7.2.3. Europe Brain Computer Interface Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Brain Computer Interface Market by Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Brain Computer Interface Market by Application

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Brain Computer Interface Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Brain Computer Interface Market by Type

7.4.2. RoW Brain Computer Interface Market by Application

7.4.3. RoW Brain Computer Interface Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Brain Computer Interface Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Mind Technologies Inc

8.2.2. Covidien, PLC

8.2.3. Compumedics, Ltd.

8.2.4. Natus Medical, Inc.

8.2.5. Nihon Kohden Corporation

8.2.6. Integra Life Sciences Corporation

8.2.7. CAS Medical Systems

8.2.8. Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc.

8.2.9. Iwinks

8.2.10. InteraXon



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pzyo1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | pr[email protected]

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

