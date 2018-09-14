Global Brain Implants Market 2018-2022

The "Global Brain Implants Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

One trend affecting this market is the high adoption of robot-assisted implantation. The use of robotic assistance to perform a brain implant surgery is becoming an emerging trend in the global brain implants market.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing prevalence of neurological disorders. There is a surge in incidences of neurological disorders such as Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and epilepsy which boosting the demand for brain implants across the globe.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high cost of brain implant devices and procedures. One of the most major challenges being faced by the vendors of the global brain implants market is high cost associated with brain implants and brain implantation procedure.

Key Vendors

  • Abbott
  • Boston Scientific
  • LivaNova
  • Medtronic

Key Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • SCS system - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • DBS system - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • VNS system - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • High adoption of robot-assisted implantation
  • Introduction of brain implants with high-end technology
  • Business strategy framework in form of spin-offs

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Abbott
  • Boston Scientific
  • LivaNova
  • Medtronic

For more information about this report, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/42zvqt/global_brain?w=5

