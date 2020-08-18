Global Brain Implants Market (2019 to 2025) - Featuring Boston Scientific, Abbott Laboratories & Medtronic Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brain Implants Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global brain implants market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The primary factors that drive the growth of the market include increased incidences of neurological disorders such as Epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases. As per WHO, more than 50 million peoples are suffering from epilepsy and more than 60,000 peoples are suffering from Parkinson's diseases. Thus, such incidences are likely to propel the brain implants market growth during the forecast period.



Further, ongoing R&D activities such as the development of self-charging implants and memory chips are also expected to propel the market growth. In addition, the advent of smart neural chips that allows wireless transmission of brain signals to fingers and hands is further driving the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, higher costs associated with brain implants hampers the growth of the market.



The global brain implants market is segmented on the basis of type and applications. On the basis of type, the market is divided into deep brain stimulators, vagus nerve stimulators, and others. The deep brain stimulator segment is likely to hold a significant share in the market. The other segment includes spinal cord stimulators. Whereas, based on the application, the market is segmented into chronic pain, Epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, depression, Alzheimer's disease, and other applications.



Geographically, the study of the global brain implants market report covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is estimated to exhibit a significant growth rate in the global brain implants market during the forecast period. The increasing geriatric population in the region drives the growth of the market. In addition, improving healthcare infrastructure further gives a boost to the regional growth of the market.



Moreover, the study of the global brain implants market report covers the analysis of various players operating in the market. Some of the key players covered in the report include Boston Scientific Corp., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Medtronic Plc, Nevro Corp., Renishaw Plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and others. New product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are some of the growth strategies adopted by the players in order to sustain in the highly competitive market.



Market Segmentation:



1. Global Brain Implants Market Research and Analysis by Type

2. Global Brain Implants Market Research and Analysis by Application



The Report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global brain implants market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global brain implants market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global brain implants market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of the market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Key Company Analysis

3.1.1. Abbott Laboratories Inc.

3.1.1.1. Overview

3.1.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.1.4. Recent Developments

3.1.2. Medtronic PLC

3.1.2.1. Overview

3.1.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.2.4. Recent Developments

3.1.3. Boston Scientific Corp.

3.1.3.1. Overview

3.1.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.3.4. Recent Developments

3.1.4. Nevro Corp.

3.1.4.1. Overview

3.1.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.4.4. Recent Developments

3.1.5. Renishaw plc

3.1.5.1. Overview

3.1.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.5.4. Recent Developments

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Brain Implants Market by Type

5.1.1. Deep Brain Stimulator

5.1.2. Vagus Nerve Stimulator

5.1.3. Others(Spinal Cord Stimulator)

5.2. Global Brain Implants Market by Application

5.2.1. Chronic Pain

5.2.2. Epilepsy

5.2.3. Parkinson's Disease

5.2.4. Depression

5.2.5. Alzheimer's Disease

5.2.6. Other Applications



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Abbott Laboratories Inc.

7.2. Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA

7.3. Boston Scientific Corp.

7.4. Deep Brain Innovations LLC

7.5. Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

7.6. ElectroCore, LLC

7.7. Elekta AB

7.8. Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

7.9. Koninklijke PhiLIPS N.V.

7.10. Medtronic Plc

7.11. NDI Medical LLC

7.12. NeuroPace Inc.

7.13. NeuroSigma Inc.

7.14. Nevro Corp.

7.15. Renishaw Plc

7.16. Synchron, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uqhpk6

