Global Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market to Reach $271.77 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 20.05%

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2022 -- The "Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global breast cancer liquid biopsy market size reached US$ 90.79 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 271.77 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.05% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Breast cancer liquid biopsy refers to a non-invasive medical procedure that utilizes blood as a sample for the identification of tumor markers. It assists in evaluating the progression of breast cancer disease and detects Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) gene mutations that help clinicians in choosing the best course of action at the right time. Some of the common biomarkers that are used in this process include circulating tumor cells (CTC), extracellular vesicles, circulating tumor DNA, etc. Breast cancer liquid biopsy offers several benefits, including minimal invasiveness, characterization of new lesions, drug and therapeutic target identifications for cancer treatment, etc.



Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Trends:

The growing prevalence of breast cancer along with the escalating demand for non-invasive medical procedures is primarily driving the global breast cancer liquid biopsy market. In addition to this, the rising consumer awareness towards numerous benefits associated with the liquid biopsy technique, including quicker results, lower cost, minimal health risk, non-invasiveness, etc., is also augmenting the market growth.

Moreover, various global organizations are conducting awareness campaigns to educate individuals about breast health and cancer diagnostic measures. This, in confluence with the increasing number of government and private reimbursement policies for breast cancer biopsy and other related medical procedures, is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Apart from this, numerous manufacturers are making significant investments in the introduction of advanced biopsy techniques that enables the enhancement of several aspects of breast cancer management, such as prediction of prognosis, early diagnosis of relapse, serial sampling, efficient longitudinal monitoring of disease progress and response to treatment, etc.

Furthermore, the emerging trend of personalized therapeutics coupled with the widespread adoption of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and next-generation sequencing (NGS) for cancer detection will continue to drive the global breast cancer liquid biopsy market in the coming years.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global breast cancer liquid biopsy market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product services, circulating biomarker and end user.



Breakup by Product Services:

Reagent Kits

Instruments

Services

Breakup by Circulating Biomarker:

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs)

Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA)

Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)

Others

Breakup by End User:

Reference Laboratories

Hospitals and Physician Laboratories

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kxdcfi

