Global Breast Cancer Screening Market Outlook, 2020-2026: A $51.8 Billion Opportunity Assessment

DUBLIN, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breast Cancer Screening Market, Global Forecast by Screening Test, Population, Countries, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a complete analysis of the key growth drivers, challenges, global market, screened population, and their projections for the upcoming years till 2026.



According to the report, the Global Breast Cancer Screening Market is anticipated to reach US$ 51.8 billion by the end of the year 2026, with double-digit CAGR during the forecast period.



Globally, breast cancer is considered one of the most common cancers in women around the world. Breast cancer is also a leading cause of death from cancer in the world's least developed nations. Every year 1.7 million new cases are diagnosed with breast cancer, and approximately 60% of deaths due to breast cancer occur around the world. Obesity, lack of physical activity, overexposure to radiation, and consuming alcohol are among the risk factors for breast cancer growth.



COVID-19 impact on Breast Cancer Screening Market Worldwide



The COVID-19 outbreak could have an impact on all drug companies manufacturing, supply chain, and clinical trial operations. In the year 2020, the global breast cancer screening population, as well as the market, will decline. The primary reason for this decline is a coronavirus. Other challenges of breast cancer screening are high medication costs, therapy-related adverse effects, and lengthy product approval times are responsible for curbing market growth.



Growth Factors for Global Breast Cancer Screening Market



The key growth factors of the breast cancer market are the increasing number of females suffering from breast cancer, growing older women population is the primary factor for the growth of the market. In addition to this adoption of an unhealthy lifestyle, the rise of the female geriatric population, exposure to harmful radiation, and increased policy measures have contributed to market growth.



Also, the incidence of breast cancer is rising in the lower-income countries due to an increase in life expectancy, adaption to increasing urbanization and western lifestyles. World over, more than half of the breast cancer cases now have been reported from low and middle-income countries (LMICs) as these countries do not have proper breast screening programs; hence, the majority of cases are diagnosed in late stages. Growing breast cancer incidences & mortality in the low and middle-income countries, these countries need to develop an effective breast cancer screening program strategy that will address the earlier deduction of incidence of breast cancer for women.



Some of the major breast cancer screening technologies which help to find breast cancer after diagnosis are as follows. Breast cancer screening technologies are MRI, Ultrasound, and mammography screening. Mammography screening aims at minimizing the death rate from breast cancer by identifying unsuspected breast cancers early. The breast cancer mammography screening market is flourishing, driven by advances in technologies and delivery models, product innovations, increasing use of digital mammography equipment, and growing public awareness. Globally, awareness about breast cancer is increasing, with more women coming forward for their yearly mammograms after the age of 40 years.



Besides, around the world, governments have introduced screening programs for early detection that entails a routine check-up. Several countries are already offering breast cancer screening programs for women, and the number is establishing these programs are steadily increasing. In Germany, for example, the Mammo Screening program exists since 2002. In the United States, most states are introducing laws requiring health insurance companies to reimburse all or part of the cost of screening mammograms. Furthermore, the NHS Breast Screening Program in the United Kingdom provides free breast screening every three years for all women aged. Also, continuous efforts are taken by various government agencies and NGOs, the worldwide market for breast cancer screening.



Screening Tests - Mammography is the Most Common Test for Breast Cancer Screening



Mammography is a sophisticated medical imaging that uses a low-dose x-ray device to view human breasts indoors. Mammography plays a vital role in the early detection and treatment of women with breast diseases. Breast Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) or breast ultrasound, in addition to mammography, also helps detect breast cancer in women.



Countries - Total 23 Countries Market & Population for Breast Cancer Screening, Mammography Screening, MRI Screening & Ultrasound Screening has been studied in the report



The study includes a comprehensive Breast cancer overview of Canada, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Norway, India, Australia, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Brazil, New Zealand, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia Breast Cancer, Mammography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound Screening Population and Market.



All the companies have been studied from two points:

Recent Developments

Sales Analysis

Company Analysis

AstraZeneca

Novartis

Sanofi

Pfizer

Bayer AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d6b0or

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

