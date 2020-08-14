Global Breast Implant Market Insights 2020-2025 Featuring Allergan, Establishment Labs, GC Aesthetics, Groupe Sebbin and Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Breast Implant Market: Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global breast implant market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 5.3% during the forecast period.



The major factors for the growth of the breast implant market include the rising incidence of breast cancer, an increasing number of breast augmentation procedures, and technological advancements. Breast cancer is currently the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women in the world's developing regions.



According to the World Health Organization, in 2018, it is estimated that 627,000 women died from breast cancer, which is approximately 15% of all cancer deaths among women. Over 3.1 million American women have been affected by breast cancer as of March 2017.



According to the American Cancer Society, in 2017, an estimated 252,710 new cases of invasive breast cancer were diagnosed among women. In addition, 63,410 cases of in situ breast carcinoma were diagnosed among women. Approximately 40,610 women and 460 men died from breast cancer in 2017 and therefore, the number of breast cancer cases is expected to increase in the coming years.



Hence, the increase in breast cancer prevalence is a major factor contributing to the revenue growth of the breast implant market across the world.



Key Market Trends



Silicone Implant is the Drug Class Segment that is Expected to be Fastest Growing Over the Forecast Period



Silicone gel-filled implants are the silicone shells filled with a plastic gel (silicone). The silicone gel-filled breast implants are approved for breast augmentation in women of age 22 or older and for breast reconstruction in women of any age. They are also used in revision surgeries, in order to correct or improve the result of an original surgery.



Over the last 20 years, significant advances have been made to silicone gel implants. In fact, now surgeons are implanting the 7th and 8th generation of silicone breast implants. The newest silicone implants have a slightly higher fill (96% fill versus the previous generation's 85% fill) and more cross-linking of the silicone molecules, increasing the stiffness or cohesiveness of breast implants. These advances have helped in the growth of silicone breast implants. Furthermore, increasing breast cancer cases globally are boosting segment growth.



North America is Expected to Dominate the Market Over the Forecast Period



North America is found to hold a major share for the breast implant market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The major factor contributing to the growth of the market in the United States is the large demand for breast augmentation, coupled with the greater cost of the devices. Breast augmentation is the most popular cosmetic procedure that was being performed in the country, with around 290,467 patients opting for the surgery, according to new statistics released by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.



According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2017, there were around 27,507 breast implant removals (augmentation patients only) performed. Thus, such a huge number of cases is expected to drive the growth of the breast implant market. For example, as per the Breastcancer.org, estimates in 2019, 268,600 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women along with 62,930 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer, in the United States. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2016, the average cost of breast augmentation surgery was USD 3,719 in the country. Thus, owing to the all above-mentioned factors the market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market studied is moderately consolidated market owing to the presence of small and large market players. Some of the market players are Allergan, Establishment Labs, GC Aesthetics, Groupe Sebbin, Laboratories Arion, Mentor Worldwide (a Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Polytech Health & Aesthetics, Shanghai Kangning Medical Supplies, and Sientra.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Incidence of Breast Cancer

4.2.2 Increasing Number of Breast Augmentation Procedures

4.2.3 Technological Advancements

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Post Complications and Risks Associated with Breast Implants

4.3.2 High Cost of Breast Implants

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Silicone Implant

5.1.2 Form-stable Implant

5.1.3 Saline Implant

5.1.4 Structured Saline Implant

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Reconstructive Surgery

5.2.2 Cosmetic Surgery

5.3 By End-user

5.3.1 Hospital

5.3.2 Cosmetology Clinic

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.4.5 South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Allergan PLC

6.1.2 Establishment Labs SA

6.1.3 GC Aesthetics

6.1.4 Groupe Sebbin SAS

6.1.5 Laboratories Arion

6.1.6 Mentor Worldwide LLC (a Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

6.1.7 Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH

6.1.8 Shanghai Kangning Medical Supplies Ltd.

6.1.9 Sientra Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



