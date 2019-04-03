Global Breast Pumps Industry

NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Breast Pumps in Thousand Units by the following Product Segments: Non-Powered Breast Pumps, and Powered Breast Pumps.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 29 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Ameda Breastfeeding Solutions

- Bailey Medical Engineering

- Handi-Craft Company

- Hygeia Medical Group

- Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co.

- NUK® USA LLC





BREAST PUMPS MCP-3

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Non-Powered Breast Pumps

Powered Breast Pumps





2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Breastfeeding: A Prelude

Breast Pumps: Aiding the Unequalled, Basic, Ideal, Life-Giving Function of Mothers

List of Available Breast Pumps with Insurance Coverage

List of Select Breast Pumps by Select Players

Governmental Support and Favorable Policies Drive Steady Market Adoption

Traditional Revenue Contributors Lose Growth Momentum to Asian Super Powers

Table 1: Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competition

Leading Breast Pump Companies/Brands: Brief Company Description and Key Products Offered

Important Factors to Consider while Choosing an Ideal Breast Pump

Provision of Information Will Be Key for Gaining Consumer Acceptance

Start-Ups Take Up Innovative Initiatives to Re-Design Breast Pumps

Innovative Breast Pump Models of Leading as well as Startup Companies

Breast Pump Rentals Gain Momentum

Noteworthy Breast Pump Models Worldwide

Medela Pump in Style Advanced: Ideal Breast Pump Options for Working Mothers

Significant Features

Possible Limitations

Potential Users of Medela Pump in Style

BelleMa Melon Breast Pump: Ideal Breast Pump for Sporadic Use

Significant Features

Possible Limitations

Potential Users of BelleMa Melon Breast Pump

Medela Swing

Philips AVENT Double Electric Comfort Breast Pump

Spectra Baby Double/Single Breast Pump

Lansinoh Smartpump Double Electric Breast Pump

The First Years Double Breast Pump





3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS



The Pivotal Role of Breast Milk in Building Infant Immunity and Health Issues Related to Infant Formulas: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Breast Pumps: Indispensable Tool for Preterm Born Babies

Uniqueness of Mother™s Milk due to Exclusivity of Components Present

Breast Milk: The ˜Gold™ Standard for Nutrition of Infants

Breast Milk: Advantages and Disadvantages

Can Formula Milk Replace Breast Milk? A Billion Dollar Question

Toxic Ingredients and other Contaminants in Infant Formulas

Known Contaminants Found in Infant Formula

Aluminum

Silicon

GE Products

MSG

Phytoestrogen

Health Problems Due to Bottle Feeding Irrespective of Formula Used

Despite Decline in Global Birth Rates, Breast Pump Innovations & Advancements Drive Healthy Market Growth

Table 2: Global Birth Rates: Number of Births (per ˜

Population) for the Years 1990, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, and 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Breast Pump Innovations and Advancements

Willow, A Smart Breast Pump that can be Worn Discreetly

Babyation - An Innovative Breast Pump

A Smart, Electric Breast Pump Developed by Lansinoh

Horigen 3D Breast Pumps

Evenflo Feeding Deluxe Advanced Double Electric Breast Pump

Ameda Purely Yours

MIT Researchers Organize Hackathon for Better Breast Pump Designs

Nipple Mimicking Breastfeeding: An Important Innovation by Medela

Haakaa Silicone Breast Pump

Rising Working Women Population Benefit Market Expansion

Table 3: Top 10 Countries Worldwide with the Highest Proportion of Working Women in the Nation™s Women Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Awareness about Benefits of Breastfeeding Bodes Well for the Market

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthens Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Table 4: Global Infant (0-4 Years) Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2000, 2006, 2012, and 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: World Population by Geographic Region (2000, 2010, 2015, 2020, 2030, 2040, and 2050) (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Shrinking Family Size Leads to Higher Discretionary Spending

India & China: Important Potential Future Markets

BPA-Free Breast Pumps Becomes Norm of the Day

Threat of Substitutes: A Key Cause of Concern

Unethical Marketing Promotions: A Major Threat for Breast Pumps Market





4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



What is a Breast Pump?

Working of a Breast Pump

Types of Breast Pumps

Manual Breast Pumps

Intrinsic Advantages of Manual Breast Pumps

One Hand Breast Pump

Cylinder Hand Breast Pump

Foot-Powered Breast Pumps

Powered Breast Pumps

Battery Powered Breast Pumps

Electric Pumps

Application and Type of Breast Pump as Per Requirement

Types of Electric Breast Pumps

Hospital-Grade Breast Pumps

Personal-Use Breast Pumps

Hands-Free Pumps

Table-Top Electric Breast Pumps

Buying Breast Pumps: Main Features to Lookout For

Cycles and Suction Settings

Single versus Simultaneous Pumping

Portability and Availability of Spare Parts

Key Factors Impacting Breast Pump Purchase

Ranking of Factors Affecting Purchase Decision

Relevant Issues Related to Breast Feeding

Cleaning of Breast Pumps

Pre-owned Breast Pumps

Breast Pumps Aid Breast Milk Donation Programs





5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE





5.1 Focus on Select Players

Ameda Breastfeeding Solutions (USA)

Bailey Medical Engineering (USA)

Handi-Craft Company (USA)

Hygeia Medical Group (USA)

Linco Baby Merchandise Work™s Co. (Taiwan)

NUK® USA LLC (USA)

Medela LLC (Switzerland & USA)

Philips Avent (UK)

Pigeon Corp. (Japan)

Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

TOMY Company Ltd. (Japan)

5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

Ameda Introduces Finesse Personal Breast Pump Inspired by Hospital Technology

Elvie Introduces a Silent Wearable Breast Pump

Willow Launches Wireless Breast Pump

Naya Health Launches ˜Smart™ Breast Pump

Medela Launches Sonata, First Smart Breast Pump

Bellema Launches Four Premium Breastfeeding Pump Models

Lansinoh Introduces Range of High Quality Manual and Electric Breast Pumps

Lansinoh Unveils Lansinoh® Smartpump

5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Lansinoh Completes the Acquisition of Primo-Lacto® Kit

Medical Australia Inks a Contract with ABA

Naya Health Invests for Production of Advanced Breast Pumps

Lansinoh Builds a Novel R&D and Manufacturing Plant





6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Breast Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: World Historic Review for Breast Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: World 14-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

World Market for Breast Pumps by Product Segment

Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Manual Breast Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: World Historic Review for Manual Breast Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World 14-Year Perspective for Manual Breast Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Battery Powered Breast Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World Historic Review for Battery Powered Breast Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World 14-Year Perspective for Battery Powered Breast Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electric Powered Breast Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Historic Review for Electric Powered Breast Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World 14-Year Perspective for Electric Powered Breast Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





7.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Growing Awareness and Advanced Models Sustain Market Growth despite Declining Birth Rates

Table 18: Birth Rates in the US: Breakdown of Number of Births (per ˜000 Population) for the Years 1990, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, and 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: BreastFeeding Rates in the US (2015): Breakdown of Exclusive Breastfeeding at 3 and 6 Months by State

Favorable Breastfeeding Policies to Boost Market Growth

Obamacare Repeal Puts Provision for Breast Pumps in Question

HCPCS Codes for Select Breast Pumps in the US

FDA Cleared, Hospital-grade Breast pumps List for Multiple Users

Regulations Governing the Breast Pump Industry in the US

B.Market Analytics

Table 20: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: The US Historic Review for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: The US 14-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.2 Canada

Market Analysis

Table 23: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: Canadian Historic Review for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.3 Japan

A.Market Analysis

Declining Birth Rates: A Major Cause of Concern

Table 26: Birth Rates in Japan: Breakdown of Number of Births (per ˜000 Population) for the Years 1990, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, and 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market Influenced by Steady Rise in Working Women

B.Market Analytics

Table 27: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: Japanese Historic Review for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Impact of Declining Birth Rate

B.Market Analytics

Table 30: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Breast Pumps by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: European Historic Review for Breast Pumps by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: European 14-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: European Historic Review for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: European 14-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.1 France

Market Analysis

Table 36: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: French Historic Review for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: French 14-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis

Table 39: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: German Historic Review for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: German 14-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis

Table 42: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Italian Historic Review for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.4 The United Kingdom

A.Market Analysis

Poor Breastfeeding Rates Provide Dismal Outlook for Breast Pumps Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 45: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: The UK Historic Review for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis

Table 48: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Spanish Historic Review for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis

Table 51: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Russian Historic Review for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis

Table 54: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific: Increase in Birth Rates Drive Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities

Table 57: Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

China & India Continue to Offer Huge Untapped Market Potential

Table 58: Birth Rates in Major Countries Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of Births (per ˜000 Population) for 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Women Workforce: A Significant Growth Factor

China: A Potential Laden Market

Table 59: Owning Percentage of Various Baby Feeding Products among Parents Born in the 1980s (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Medela, Philips Avent, and Pigeon: Leading Breast Pump Brands in China

India: Favorable Demographics Signals Opportunities

India: An Attractive Market for Global Leaders

Top 10 Breast Pumps in India for 2017 (Manual & Electric)

B.Market Analytics

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6 Middle East & Africa

Market Analysis

Table 63: The Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: The Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: The Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.7 Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 66: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: Latin America Historic Review for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





8. COMPANY PROFILES





Total Companies Profiled: 29 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 31) The United States (15) Japan (2) Europe (10) - France (1) - Germany (3) - The United Kingdom (2) - Rest of Europe (4) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)

