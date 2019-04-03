Global Breast Pumps Industry
NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Breast Pumps in Thousand Units by the following Product Segments: Non-Powered Breast Pumps, and Powered Breast Pumps.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 29 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Ameda Breastfeeding Solutions
- Bailey Medical Engineering
- Handi-Craft Company
- Hygeia Medical Group
- Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co.
- NUK® USA LLC
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Non-Powered Breast Pumps
Powered Breast Pumps
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Breastfeeding: A Prelude
Breast Pumps: Aiding the Unequalled, Basic, Ideal, Life-Giving Function of Mothers
List of Available Breast Pumps with Insurance Coverage
List of Select Breast Pumps by Select Players
Governmental Support and Favorable Policies Drive Steady Market Adoption
Traditional Revenue Contributors Lose Growth Momentum to Asian Super Powers
Table 1: Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competition
Leading Breast Pump Companies/Brands: Brief Company Description and Key Products Offered
Important Factors to Consider while Choosing an Ideal Breast Pump
Provision of Information Will Be Key for Gaining Consumer Acceptance
Start-Ups Take Up Innovative Initiatives to Re-Design Breast Pumps
Innovative Breast Pump Models of Leading as well as Startup Companies
Breast Pump Rentals Gain Momentum
Noteworthy Breast Pump Models Worldwide
Medela Pump in Style Advanced: Ideal Breast Pump Options for Working Mothers
Significant Features
Possible Limitations
Potential Users of Medela Pump in Style
BelleMa Melon Breast Pump: Ideal Breast Pump for Sporadic Use
Significant Features
Possible Limitations
Potential Users of BelleMa Melon Breast Pump
Medela Swing
Philips AVENT Double Electric Comfort Breast Pump
Spectra Baby Double/Single Breast Pump
Lansinoh Smartpump Double Electric Breast Pump
The First Years Double Breast Pump
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
The Pivotal Role of Breast Milk in Building Infant Immunity and Health Issues Related to Infant Formulas: The Fundamental Growth Driver
Breast Pumps: Indispensable Tool for Preterm Born Babies
Uniqueness of Mother™s Milk due to Exclusivity of Components Present
Breast Milk: The ˜Gold™ Standard for Nutrition of Infants
Breast Milk: Advantages and Disadvantages
Can Formula Milk Replace Breast Milk? A Billion Dollar Question
Toxic Ingredients and other Contaminants in Infant Formulas
Known Contaminants Found in Infant Formula
Aluminum
Silicon
GE Products
MSG
Phytoestrogen
Health Problems Due to Bottle Feeding Irrespective of Formula Used
Despite Decline in Global Birth Rates, Breast Pump Innovations & Advancements Drive Healthy Market Growth
Table 2: Global Birth Rates: Number of Births (per ˜
Population) for the Years 1990, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, and 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Breast Pump Innovations and Advancements
Willow, A Smart Breast Pump that can be Worn Discreetly
Babyation - An Innovative Breast Pump
A Smart, Electric Breast Pump Developed by Lansinoh
Horigen 3D Breast Pumps
Evenflo Feeding Deluxe Advanced Double Electric Breast Pump
Ameda Purely Yours
MIT Researchers Organize Hackathon for Better Breast Pump Designs
Nipple Mimicking Breastfeeding: An Important Innovation by Medela
Haakaa Silicone Breast Pump
Rising Working Women Population Benefit Market Expansion
Table 3: Top 10 Countries Worldwide with the Highest Proportion of Working Women in the Nation™s Women Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Awareness about Benefits of Breastfeeding Bodes Well for the Market
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthens Market Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
Table 4: Global Infant (0-4 Years) Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2000, 2006, 2012, and 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: World Population by Geographic Region (2000, 2010, 2015, 2020, 2030, 2040, and 2050) (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Shrinking Family Size Leads to Higher Discretionary Spending
India & China: Important Potential Future Markets
BPA-Free Breast Pumps Becomes Norm of the Day
Threat of Substitutes: A Key Cause of Concern
Unethical Marketing Promotions: A Major Threat for Breast Pumps Market
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
What is a Breast Pump?
Working of a Breast Pump
Types of Breast Pumps
Manual Breast Pumps
Intrinsic Advantages of Manual Breast Pumps
One Hand Breast Pump
Cylinder Hand Breast Pump
Foot-Powered Breast Pumps
Powered Breast Pumps
Battery Powered Breast Pumps
Electric Pumps
Application and Type of Breast Pump as Per Requirement
Types of Electric Breast Pumps
Hospital-Grade Breast Pumps
Personal-Use Breast Pumps
Hands-Free Pumps
Table-Top Electric Breast Pumps
Buying Breast Pumps: Main Features to Lookout For
Cycles and Suction Settings
Single versus Simultaneous Pumping
Portability and Availability of Spare Parts
Key Factors Impacting Breast Pump Purchase
Ranking of Factors Affecting Purchase Decision
Relevant Issues Related to Breast Feeding
Cleaning of Breast Pumps
Pre-owned Breast Pumps
Breast Pumps Aid Breast Milk Donation Programs
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
5.1 Focus on Select Players
Ameda Breastfeeding Solutions (USA)
Bailey Medical Engineering (USA)
Handi-Craft Company (USA)
Hygeia Medical Group (USA)
Linco Baby Merchandise Work™s Co. (Taiwan)
NUK® USA LLC (USA)
Medela LLC (Switzerland & USA)
Philips Avent (UK)
Pigeon Corp. (Japan)
Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
TOMY Company Ltd. (Japan)
5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
Ameda Introduces Finesse Personal Breast Pump Inspired by Hospital Technology
Elvie Introduces a Silent Wearable Breast Pump
Willow Launches Wireless Breast Pump
Naya Health Launches ˜Smart™ Breast Pump
Medela Launches Sonata, First Smart Breast Pump
Bellema Launches Four Premium Breastfeeding Pump Models
Lansinoh Introduces Range of High Quality Manual and Electric Breast Pumps
Lansinoh Unveils Lansinoh® Smartpump
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Lansinoh Completes the Acquisition of Primo-Lacto® Kit
Medical Australia Inks a Contract with ABA
Naya Health Invests for Production of Advanced Breast Pumps
Lansinoh Builds a Novel R&D and Manufacturing Plant
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Breast Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: World Historic Review for Breast Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: World 14-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
World Market for Breast Pumps by Product Segment
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Manual Breast Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: World Historic Review for Manual Breast Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: World 14-Year Perspective for Manual Breast Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Battery Powered Breast Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: World Historic Review for Battery Powered Breast Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: World 14-Year Perspective for Battery Powered Breast Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electric Powered Breast Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: World Historic Review for Electric Powered Breast Pumps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World 14-Year Perspective for Electric Powered Breast Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
Growing Awareness and Advanced Models Sustain Market Growth despite Declining Birth Rates
Table 18: Birth Rates in the US: Breakdown of Number of Births (per ˜000 Population) for the Years 1990, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, and 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: BreastFeeding Rates in the US (2015): Breakdown of Exclusive Breastfeeding at 3 and 6 Months by State
Favorable Breastfeeding Policies to Boost Market Growth
Obamacare Repeal Puts Provision for Breast Pumps in Question
HCPCS Codes for Select Breast Pumps in the US
FDA Cleared, Hospital-grade Breast pumps List for Multiple Users
Regulations Governing the Breast Pump Industry in the US
B.Market Analytics
Table 20: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: The US Historic Review for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: The US 14-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.2 Canada
Market Analysis
Table 23: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: Canadian Historic Review for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.3 Japan
A.Market Analysis
Declining Birth Rates: A Major Cause of Concern
Table 26: Birth Rates in Japan: Breakdown of Number of Births (per ˜000 Population) for the Years 1990, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, and 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market Influenced by Steady Rise in Working Women
B.Market Analytics
Table 27: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: Japanese Historic Review for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4 Europe
A.Market Analysis
Impact of Declining Birth Rate
B.Market Analytics
Table 30: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Breast Pumps by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: European Historic Review for Breast Pumps by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: European 14-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: European Historic Review for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: European 14-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.1 France
Market Analysis
Table 36: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: French Historic Review for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: French 14-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
Table 39: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: German Historic Review for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: German 14-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
Table 42: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: Italian Historic Review for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
A.Market Analysis
Poor Breastfeeding Rates Provide Dismal Outlook for Breast Pumps Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 45: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: The UK Historic Review for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
Table 48: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: Spanish Historic Review for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
Table 51: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: Russian Historic Review for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
Table 54: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific: Increase in Birth Rates Drive Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities
Table 57: Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
China & India Continue to Offer Huge Untapped Market Potential
Table 58: Birth Rates in Major Countries Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of Births (per ˜000 Population) for 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Women Workforce: A Significant Growth Factor
China: A Potential Laden Market
Table 59: Owning Percentage of Various Baby Feeding Products among Parents Born in the 1980s (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Medela, Philips Avent, and Pigeon: Leading Breast Pump Brands in China
India: Favorable Demographics Signals Opportunities
India: An Attractive Market for Global Leaders
Top 10 Breast Pumps in India for 2017 (Manual & Electric)
B.Market Analytics
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.6 Middle East & Africa
Market Analysis
Table 63: The Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: The Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: The Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.7 Latin America
Market Analysis
Table 66: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: Latin America Historic Review for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual, Battery Powered, and Electric Powered Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 29 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 31) The United States (15) Japan (2) Europe (10) - France (1) - Germany (3) - The United Kingdom (2) - Rest of Europe (4) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)
