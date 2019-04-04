Global Breast Pumps Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2016-2024: Start-Ups Take Up Innovative Initiatives to Re-Design Breast Pumps

DUBLIN, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breast Pumps - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Breast Pumps in Thousand Units by the following Product Segments:

Non-Powered Breast Pumps

Powered Breast Pumps

The report profiles 29 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Ameda Breastfeeding Solutions ( USA )

) Bailey Medical Engineering ( USA )

) Handi-Craft Company ( USA )

) Hygeia Medical Group ( USA )

) Linco Baby Merchandise Work's Co. ( Taiwan )

) NUK USA LLC ( USA )

LLC ( ) Medela LLC ( Switzerland & USA )

& ) Philips Avent (UK)

Pigeon Corp. ( Japan )

) Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc. ( USA )

) TOMY Company Ltd. ( Japan )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Breastfeeding: A Prelude

Breast Pumps: Aiding the Unequalled, Basic, Ideal, Life-Giving Function of Mothers

List of Available Breast Pumps with Insurance Coverage

List of Select Breast Pumps by Select Players

Governmental Support and Favorable Policies Drive Steady Market Adoption

Traditional Revenue Contributors Lose Growth Momentum to Asian Super Powers

Competition

Leading Breast Pump Companies/Brands: Brief Company Description and Key Products Offered

Important Factors to Consider while Choosing an Ideal Breast Pump

Provision of Information Will Be Key for Gaining Consumer Acceptance

Start-Ups Take Up Innovative Initiatives to Re-Design Breast Pumps

Innovative Breast Pump Models of Leading as well as Startup Companies

Breast Pump Rentals Gain Momentum

Noteworthy Breast Pump Models Worldwide

Medela Pump in Style Advanced: Ideal Breast Pump Options for Working Mothers

Significant Features

Possible Limitations

Potential Users of Medela Pump in Style

BelleMa Melon Breast Pump: Ideal Breast Pump for Sporadic Use

Significant Features

Possible Limitations

Potential Users of BelleMa Melon Breast Pump

Medela Swing

Philips AVENT Double Electric Comfort Breast Pump

Spectra Baby Double/Single Breast Pump

Lansinoh Smartpump Double Electric Breast Pump

The First Years Double Breast Pump



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

The Pivotal Role of Breast Milk in Building Infant Immunity and Health Issues Related to Infant Formulas: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Breast Pumps: Indispensable Tool for Preterm Born Babies

Uniqueness of Mother's Milk due to Exclusivity of Components Present

Breast Milk: The Gold' Standard for Nutrition of Infants

Breast Milk: Advantages and Disadvantages

Can Formula Milk Replace Breast Milk? A Billion Dollar Question

Toxic Ingredients and other Contaminants in Infant Formulas

Known Contaminants Found in Infant Formula

Aluminum

Silicon

GE Products

MSG

Phytoestrogen

Health Problems Due to Bottle Feeding Irrespective of Formula Used

Despite Decline in Global Birth Rates, Breast Pump Innovations & Advancements Drive Healthy Market Growth

Breast Pump Innovations and Advancements

Willow, A Smart Breast Pump that can be Worn Discreetly

Babyation - An Innovative Breast Pump

A Smart, Electric Breast Pump Developed by Lansinoh

Horigen 3D Breast Pumps

Evenflo Feeding Deluxe Advanced Double Electric Breast Pump

Ameda Purely Yours

MIT Researchers Organize Hackathon for Better Breast Pump Designs

Nipple Mimicking Breastfeeding: An Important Innovation by Medela

Haakaa Silicone Breast Pump

Rising Working Women Population Benefit Market Expansion

Growing Awareness about Benefits of Breastfeeding Bodes Well for the Market

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthens Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Shrinking Family Size Leads to Higher Discretionary Spending

India & China: Important Potential Future Markets

BPA-Free Breast Pumps Becomes Norm of the Day

Threat of Substitutes: A Key Cause of Concern

Unethical Marketing Promotions: A Major Threat for Breast Pumps Market



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

What is a Breast Pump?

Working of a Breast Pump

Types of Breast Pumps

Manual Breast Pumps

Intrinsic Advantages of Manual Breast Pumps

One Hand Breast Pump

Cylinder Hand Breast Pump

Foot-Powered Breast Pumps

Powered Breast Pumps

Battery Powered Breast Pumps

Electric Pumps

Application and Type of Breast Pump as Per Requirement

Types of Electric Breast Pumps

Hospital-Grade Breast Pumps

Personal-Use Breast Pumps

Hands-Free Pumps

Buying Breast Pumps: Main Features to Lookout For

Cycles and Suction Settings

Single versus Simultaneous Pumping

Portability and Availability of Spare Parts

Key Factors Impacting Breast Pump Purchase

Ranking of Factors Affecting Purchase Decision

Relevant Issues Related to Breast Feeding

Cleaning of Breast Pumps

Pre-owned Breast Pumps

Breast Pumps Aid Breast Milk Donation Programs



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



5.1 Focus on Select Players



5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

Ameda Introduces Finesse Personal Breast Pump Inspired by Hospital Technology

Elvie Introduces a Silent Wearable Breast Pump

Willow Launches Wireless Breast Pump

Naya Health Launches Smart' Breast Pump

Medela Launches Sonata, First Smart Breast Pump

Bellema Launches Four Premium Breastfeeding Pump Models

Lansinoh Introduces Range of High Quality Manual and Electric Breast Pumps

Lansinoh Unveils Lansinoh Smartpump



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Lansinoh Completes the Acquisition of Primo-Lacto Kit

Medical Australia Inks a Contract with ABA

Naya Health Invests for Production of Advanced Breast Pumps

Lansinoh Builds a Novel R&D and Manufacturing Plant



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Market for Breast Pumps by Product Segment



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Growing Awareness and Advanced Models Sustain Market Growth despite Declining Birth Rates

Favorable Breastfeeding Policies to Boost Market Growth

Obamacare Repeal Puts Provision for Breast Pumps in Question

HCPCS Codes for Select Breast Pumps in the US

FDA Cleared, Hospital-grade Breast pumps List for Multiple Users

Regulations Governing the Breast Pump Industry in the US

B. Market Analytics



7.2 Canada

Market Analysis



7.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Declining Birth Rates: A Major Cause of Concern

Market Influenced by Steady Rise in Working Women

B. Market Analytics



7.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Impact of Declining Birth Rate

B. Market Analytics



7.4.1 France

Market Analysis



7.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis



7.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis



7.4.4 The United Kingdom

A. Market Analysis

Poor Breastfeeding Rates Provide Dismal Outlook for Breast Pumps Market

B. Market Analytics



7.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific: Increase in Birth Rates Drive Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities

China & India Continue to Offer Huge Untapped Market Potential

Rising Women Workforce: A Significant Growth Factor

China: A Potential Laden Market

Medela, Philips Avent, and Pigeon: Leading Breast Pump Brands in China

India: Favorable Demographics Signals Opportunities

India: An Attractive Market for Global Leaders

Top 10 Breast Pumps in India for 2017 (Manual & Electric)

B. Market Analytics



7.6 Middle East & Africa

Market Analysis



7.7 Latin America

Market Analysis



8. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 29 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 31)

The United States (15)

(15) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (10)

(10) France (1)

(1)

Germany (3)

(3)

The United Kingdom (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (4)

(4) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)

