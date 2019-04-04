Global Breast Pumps Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2016-2024: Start-Ups Take Up Innovative Initiatives to Re-Design Breast Pumps
Apr 04, 2019, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breast Pumps - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Breast Pumps in Thousand Units by the following Product Segments:
- Non-Powered Breast Pumps
- Powered Breast Pumps
The report profiles 29 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Ameda Breastfeeding Solutions (USA)
- Bailey Medical Engineering (USA)
- Handi-Craft Company (USA)
- Hygeia Medical Group (USA)
- Linco Baby Merchandise Work's Co. (Taiwan)
- NUK USA LLC (USA)
- Medela LLC (Switzerland & USA)
- Philips Avent (UK)
- Pigeon Corp. (Japan)
- Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
- TOMY Company Ltd. (Japan)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Breastfeeding: A Prelude
Breast Pumps: Aiding the Unequalled, Basic, Ideal, Life-Giving Function of Mothers
List of Available Breast Pumps with Insurance Coverage
List of Select Breast Pumps by Select Players
Governmental Support and Favorable Policies Drive Steady Market Adoption
Traditional Revenue Contributors Lose Growth Momentum to Asian Super Powers
Competition
Leading Breast Pump Companies/Brands: Brief Company Description and Key Products Offered
Important Factors to Consider while Choosing an Ideal Breast Pump
Provision of Information Will Be Key for Gaining Consumer Acceptance
Start-Ups Take Up Innovative Initiatives to Re-Design Breast Pumps
Innovative Breast Pump Models of Leading as well as Startup Companies
Breast Pump Rentals Gain Momentum
Noteworthy Breast Pump Models Worldwide
Medela Pump in Style Advanced: Ideal Breast Pump Options for Working Mothers
Significant Features
Possible Limitations
Potential Users of Medela Pump in Style
BelleMa Melon Breast Pump: Ideal Breast Pump for Sporadic Use
Significant Features
Possible Limitations
Potential Users of BelleMa Melon Breast Pump
Medela Swing
Philips AVENT Double Electric Comfort Breast Pump
Spectra Baby Double/Single Breast Pump
Lansinoh Smartpump Double Electric Breast Pump
The First Years Double Breast Pump
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
The Pivotal Role of Breast Milk in Building Infant Immunity and Health Issues Related to Infant Formulas: The Fundamental Growth Driver
Breast Pumps: Indispensable Tool for Preterm Born Babies
Uniqueness of Mother's Milk due to Exclusivity of Components Present
Breast Milk: The Gold' Standard for Nutrition of Infants
Breast Milk: Advantages and Disadvantages
Can Formula Milk Replace Breast Milk? A Billion Dollar Question
Toxic Ingredients and other Contaminants in Infant Formulas
Known Contaminants Found in Infant Formula
Aluminum
Silicon
GE Products
MSG
Phytoestrogen
Health Problems Due to Bottle Feeding Irrespective of Formula Used
Despite Decline in Global Birth Rates, Breast Pump Innovations & Advancements Drive Healthy Market Growth
Breast Pump Innovations and Advancements
Willow, A Smart Breast Pump that can be Worn Discreetly
Babyation - An Innovative Breast Pump
A Smart, Electric Breast Pump Developed by Lansinoh
Horigen 3D Breast Pumps
Evenflo Feeding Deluxe Advanced Double Electric Breast Pump
Ameda Purely Yours
MIT Researchers Organize Hackathon for Better Breast Pump Designs
Nipple Mimicking Breastfeeding: An Important Innovation by Medela
Haakaa Silicone Breast Pump
Rising Working Women Population Benefit Market Expansion
Growing Awareness about Benefits of Breastfeeding Bodes Well for the Market
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthens Market Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
Shrinking Family Size Leads to Higher Discretionary Spending
India & China: Important Potential Future Markets
BPA-Free Breast Pumps Becomes Norm of the Day
Threat of Substitutes: A Key Cause of Concern
Unethical Marketing Promotions: A Major Threat for Breast Pumps Market
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
What is a Breast Pump?
Working of a Breast Pump
Types of Breast Pumps
Manual Breast Pumps
Intrinsic Advantages of Manual Breast Pumps
One Hand Breast Pump
Cylinder Hand Breast Pump
Foot-Powered Breast Pumps
Powered Breast Pumps
Battery Powered Breast Pumps
Electric Pumps
Application and Type of Breast Pump as Per Requirement
Types of Electric Breast Pumps
Hospital-Grade Breast Pumps
Personal-Use Breast Pumps
Hands-Free Pumps
Buying Breast Pumps: Main Features to Lookout For
Cycles and Suction Settings
Single versus Simultaneous Pumping
Portability and Availability of Spare Parts
Key Factors Impacting Breast Pump Purchase
Ranking of Factors Affecting Purchase Decision
Relevant Issues Related to Breast Feeding
Cleaning of Breast Pumps
Pre-owned Breast Pumps
Breast Pumps Aid Breast Milk Donation Programs
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
5.1 Focus on Select Players
5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
Ameda Introduces Finesse Personal Breast Pump Inspired by Hospital Technology
Elvie Introduces a Silent Wearable Breast Pump
Willow Launches Wireless Breast Pump
Naya Health Launches Smart' Breast Pump
Medela Launches Sonata, First Smart Breast Pump
Bellema Launches Four Premium Breastfeeding Pump Models
Lansinoh Introduces Range of High Quality Manual and Electric Breast Pumps
Lansinoh Unveils Lansinoh Smartpump
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Lansinoh Completes the Acquisition of Primo-Lacto Kit
Medical Australia Inks a Contract with ABA
Naya Health Invests for Production of Advanced Breast Pumps
Lansinoh Builds a Novel R&D and Manufacturing Plant
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
World Market for Breast Pumps by Product Segment
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Growing Awareness and Advanced Models Sustain Market Growth despite Declining Birth Rates
Favorable Breastfeeding Policies to Boost Market Growth
Obamacare Repeal Puts Provision for Breast Pumps in Question
HCPCS Codes for Select Breast Pumps in the US
FDA Cleared, Hospital-grade Breast pumps List for Multiple Users
Regulations Governing the Breast Pump Industry in the US
B. Market Analytics
7.2 Canada
Market Analysis
7.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Declining Birth Rates: A Major Cause of Concern
Market Influenced by Steady Rise in Working Women
B. Market Analytics
7.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Impact of Declining Birth Rate
B. Market Analytics
7.4.1 France
Market Analysis
7.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
7.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
A. Market Analysis
Poor Breastfeeding Rates Provide Dismal Outlook for Breast Pumps Market
B. Market Analytics
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific: Increase in Birth Rates Drive Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities
China & India Continue to Offer Huge Untapped Market Potential
Rising Women Workforce: A Significant Growth Factor
China: A Potential Laden Market
Medela, Philips Avent, and Pigeon: Leading Breast Pump Brands in China
India: Favorable Demographics Signals Opportunities
India: An Attractive Market for Global Leaders
Top 10 Breast Pumps in India for 2017 (Manual & Electric)
B. Market Analytics
7.6 Middle East & Africa
Market Analysis
7.7 Latin America
Market Analysis
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 29 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 31)
- The United States (15)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (10)
- France (1)
- Germany (3)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Rest of Europe (4)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ctf94w/global_breast?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
