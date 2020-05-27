Global Breathable Films Industry Assessment 2015-2025: Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polyester, PTFE and Others

DUBLIN, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Breathable Films Market By Raw Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polyester, PTFE and Others), By Technology (Microporous, Monolithic), By Product Type, By End-use Industry, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Breathable Films Market size was valued at around USD 10 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.



Some of the factors responsible for the market growth are surging need for baby disposables, women sanitation products and adult incontinence products. Moreover, breathable films are used to preserve the quality of food products, keep them fresh for a long period of time and to increase their shelf-life, which is boosting the growth of the Global Breathable Films Market across the globe.



Besides this, the major application of breathable films is in the manufacturing of hygienic products such as adult diapers and baby diapers, which is further anticipated to fuel the demand for breathable films over the coming years. Furthermore, breathable films are also used as wall coverings, house wraps, roofing films among others, thereby having a great demand in the building and construction industry, which is anticipated to bolster the growth of the breathable films market across the globe through 2025.



The Global Breathable Films Market is segmented based on raw material, technology, product type, end-use industry, region and company. Based on raw material, the market can be segmented into polyethylene, polypropylene, polyurethane, polyester, PTFE and others. Out of which, the polyester segment dominated the market until 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% over the forecast period, which can be attributed to increasing usage of non-porous breathable films.



Moreover, polyethylene is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace because of its extensive usage in the hygiene and healthcare sector. Additionally, the polypropylene segment is also estimated to witness a substantial growth over the coming years as it is a polymer which is used in a variety of applications like packaging and labelling, plastic parts, laboratory equipment stationery and reusable containers.



Major players operating in the breathable films market include Mitsui Chemicals, Toray Industries, Covestro, Nitto Denko, Fatra, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Trioplast Industries Ab, Berry Global Group, RKW Group, Arkema and others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global Breathable Films Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Breathable Films Market based on raw material, technology, product type, end-use industry, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Breathable Films Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Breathable Films Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Breathable Films Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the Global Breathable Films Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Breathable Films Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Raw Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polyester, PTFE and Others)

5.2.2. By Technology (Microporous, Monolithic)

5.2.3. By Product Type (Semi-Transparent, White, Grey, Black, Others)

5.2.4. By End-use Industry (Hygiene, Medical, Food Packaging, Construction, Fabric)

5.2.5. By Region

5.2.6. By Company (2018)



6. North America Breathable Films Market Outlook



7. Europe Breathable Films Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Breathable Films Market Outlook



9. Middle East & Africa Breathable Films Market Outlook



10. South America Breathable Films Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Mitsui Chemicals

13.2.2. Toray Industries

13.2.3. Covestro

13.2.4. Nitto Denko

13.2.5. Fatra

13.2.6. Schweitzer-Mauduit International

13.2.7. Trioplast Industries AB

13.2.8. Berry Global Group

13.2.9. RKW Group

13.2.10. Arkema



14. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9u5yn9

