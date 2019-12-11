Global Breathable Films Market Opportunity Assessment, 2019 to 2024: Untapped Markets with Lower Penetration Rates

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breathable Films Market by Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane Polyether),Technology (Microporous, Monolithic) End-Use Industry (Hygiene, Medical, Food Packaging, Construction, Fabric), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2018, the breathable films market size was estimated at USD 2,104.2 million and is projected to reach USD 3,332.8 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 8.2% between 2019 and 2024.

Breathable films are thin, microporous or monolithic films that are impervious to liquids (water/blood) but permeable to gases (water vapor). Increasing penetration of hygiene products such as baby diapers, sanitary napkins, and adult incontinence products in the developing countries and increased consumption of premium hygiene products in the developed countries is expected to drive the global breathable films market during the forecast period. High cost of breathable films is the major restraint for the global breathable films market.



Polyurethane-based breathable films: the fastest-growing type of breathable films



Polyurethane-based breathable film is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Breathable polyurethane films have major usage in the medical sector. These films are preferred for surgical gloves, surgical drapes, patient gowns, and table & bed covers as they are monolithic and create better liquid barriers compared to other microporous breathable films. Also, these films have high mechanical properties such as abrasion resistance, high durability, and low-temperature flexibility.



Hygiene & personal care is the largest consumer of breathable films



Hygiene applications accounted for the major share of the overall breathable film market. Breathable films are widely used in hygiene products such as disposable baby diapers, disposable sanitary napkins, and disposable adult diapers. These films are used as back sheet materials, which provide improved comfort, better skin breathability, and reduce skin rashes and sores. Improving per capita GDP and rising awareness regarding health & hygiene are the key factors driving the breathable films market in hygiene applications. The increasing demand for premium diapers in both developing and developed countries will further drive the breathable films market during the forecast period.



APAC estimated to be the fastest-growing market for breathable films



Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for breathable films. This high growth is associated with the increasing penetration of hygiene products in the APAC countries. China is estimated to be the largest market for breathable films in APAC, followed by Japan. India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and South Korea are the other major countries contributing to the growth of the breathable films market in the region. The increasing demand for breathable films from applications such as medical, hygiene & personal care, food packaging, and construction is expected to drive the breathable films market in these countries.

Competitive Landscape



The companies profiled in this market research report include RKW Group (Germany), Arkema (France), Mitsui Chemicals (Thailand), and Fatra (Czech Republic). Toray Industries (Japan), Covestro (Germany), Nitto Denko (Japan), Trioplast Industries (Sweden), SWM INTL (US), Rahil Foam (India), Skymark Packaging (UK), Daika Kogyo (Japan), American Polyfilm (US), and Innovia Films (UK). These are some of the other leading companies in this market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Breathable Films Market

4.2 Breathable Films Market in APAC, By Type

4.3 Breathable Films Market, By Application

4.4 Breathable Films Market, By Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Awareness Regarding Health and Hygiene

5.2.1.2 Increasing Usage of Breathable Films in Premium Hygiene Products in Developing Countries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stagnant Growth in Baby Diapers Market in Developed Countries

5.2.2.2 Increasing Popularity of Alternative Products to Sanitary Napkins in Developed Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Untapped Markets With Lower Penetration Rates

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Cultural Barriers

5.2.4.2 Higher Cost Than Conventional Films

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competition

5.4 Regulatory Standards

5.5 Yc, Ycc Drivers



6 Breathable Films Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polyethylene

6.2.1 Growth of the Hygiene Sector in APAC, A Key Market for Breathable Films

6.3 Polypropylene

6.3.1 Food Packaging and Fabrics Applications Will Drive the Growth of Polypropylene Films

6.4 Polyurethane

6.4.1 Polyurethane Widely Used in the Production of Monolithic Breathable Films

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Medical and Construction Application to Drive the Growth of the Others Segment



7 Breathable Films Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Microporous Breathable Films

7.2.1 Growing Health & Hygiene Industry Will Drive the Demand for Microporous Breathable Films

7.3 Monolithic Breathable Films

7.3.1 Growth of Medical Sector Will Spur the Demand for Breathable Films



8 Breathable Films Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hygiene & Personal Care

8.2.1 Breathable Films Market in Hygiene & Personal Care Driven By Increasing Penetration of Diapers & Sanitary Pads in APAC

8.3 Medical

8.3.1 Monolithic Breathable Films to Witness Fastest Growth in Medical Industry

8.4 Construction

8.5 Fabric

8.5.1 Increasing Trend of Athleisure is Driving Breathable Films Market in Fabric Industry

8.6 Food Packaging

8.6.1 Breathable Films Increasingly Used in Food Packaging Industry to Enhance Hygiene and Convenience

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Sporting Goods and Automotive Industry to Drive the Market for the Others Segment



9 Breathable Films Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 APAC

9.3.1 China

9.3.1.1 Growth of the Manufacturing Sector in China, A Key Driver of Breathable Films

9.3.2 India

9.3.2.1 Expected Rise in Demand for Hygiene Products Will Support Growth of the Market

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.3.1 Aging Population Coupled With Significant Production CAPACity Driving the Market in Japan

9.3.4 South Korea

9.3.4.1 Demand for Adult Diapers Will Drive the Growth of Breathable Films in the Country

9.3.5 Thailand

9.3.5.1 Strengthening of Supply Chain Coupled With Aggressive Marketing of Hygiene Product to Spearhead Market Growth

9.3.6 Indonesia

9.3.6.1 Indonesia Witnessing Growing Penetration of Hygiene Products

9.3.7 Rest of APAC

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 Germany

9.4.1.1 Growth of Manufacturing Sector in Germany, A Key Driver of Breathable Films Market

9.4.2 UK

9.4.2.1 Expected Rise in Demand for Hygiene Product Will Support Growth of the Market

9.4.3 France

9.4.3.1 Aging Population Coupled With Significant Production CAPACity to Drive the Market

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.4.1 Increasing Demand for Athleisure Expected to Drive the Italian Market

9.4.5 Rest of Europe

9.4.5.1 Strengthening Supply Chain Coupled With Aggressive Marketing of Hygiene Product to Spearhead Market Growth

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Egypt

9.5.2 Turkey

9.5.3 South Africa

9.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

9.6 South America

9.6.1 Brazil

9.6.1.1 Political Instability and Unfavorable Economic Situation Affecting Growth of Breathable Films in Brazil

9.6.2 Argentina

9.6.2.1 Hygiene & Personal Care Segment is Dominant Consumer of Breathable Films in Argentina

9.6.3 Rest of South America

9.6.3.1 Economic Volatility in Rest of South America Hampers Growth of Breathable Films



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Competitive Scenario

10.2.1 Investment & Expansion

10.2.2 Merger & Acquisition

10.2.3 New Product Launch



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Mitsui Chemicals

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Location of Major Manufacturing Plants

11.1.3 Products Offered

11.1.4 Recent Developments

11.1.5 Winning Imperatives

11.1.6 Current Focus and Strategies

11.1.7 Threat From Competition

11.1.8 Mitsui's Right to Win

11.2 Toray Industries

11.3 Covestro

11.4 Nitto Denko

11.5 Fatra

11.6 Schweitzer-Mauduit International

11.7 Trioplast Industries Ab

11.8 Berry Global Group

11.9 RKW Group

11.10 Arkema

11.11 Others

11.11.1 Celanese

11.11.2 Rahil Foam Pvt. Ltd.

11.11.3 Skymark Packaging

11.11.4 American Polyfilm

11.11.5 Innovia Films

11.11.6 DSM Engineering Plastics

11.11.7 Agiplast

11.11.8 Teknor Apex Company

11.11.9 Daika Kogyo

11.11.10 Sunplac Corporation



