Global Bridal Wear Market Report 2022: Market to Reach US$69.9 Billion by 2026 - Role of Technology in Sustaining Bridal Retail Business Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bridal Wear - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Bridal Wear Market to Reach US$69.9 Billion by the Year 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bridal Wear estimated at US$61.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$69.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period.

The wedding industry globally remains buoyant owing to unwavering demand and increasing number of millennials attaining marriageable age. There are tremendous opportunities for luxury brands serving the wedding industry to expand their offerings and customer base.

The bridal wear market is highly polarized and fragmented regionally, given the extremely faddish fashion trends dictating the market`s fortunes. Developed nations, being the pioneers in bridal wear fashion and home to an ever evolving and vibrant fashion industry dominate the global market.

Surging popularity of online wedding apparel boosted by the growing prominence of e-commerce; the untapped potential offered by plus-size bridal wear; growing demand for innovative and novel wedding jewelry; increasing focus on targeting engaged couples; and innovative and distinctively designed bridal wear being launched each season are some of the major factors expected to benefit market prospects in the coming years.

Another factor that would positively impact global wedding dresses sales in the coming years would be the constant increase in average spending on weddings. The market growth is also complemented by increasing entry of bridal wear businesses into the online space along with quality improvements in mass produced options.



Offline, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4% CAGR to reach US$61.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Online segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 15.1% share of the global Bridal Wear market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $27 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2026

The Bridal Wear market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 44.16% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Future growth in the market, post recovery from Covid-19 impact, will be driven by developing countries such as China, India, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, Mexico, the US, Kuwait, UAE and Saudi Arabia, which are anticipated to emerge as major markets primarily because of their higher purchasing potential.

The North American region is also expected to offer significant gains towards the market growth, driven by continuous introduction of innovative bridal gowns in terms of styles, designs, and fabrics. The market is also witnessing increasing popularity for designer bridal dresses, which in turn accentuating the market growth.

What`s New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to the digital archives

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Bridal Wear Industry Remains Hard Hit amid the Pandemic

Number of Weddings in the US: 2015-2022

Pandemic Impact on Bridal Fashion Industry

Key Future Trends in Bridal Fashion and Wedding Dresses

Top Trends That Are Likely to Shape the Future of Weddings

Supply Issues Lead to Delays in Wedding Dresses

Bridal Industry Innovatively Adapts to the New Normal

Wedding Dress Retailers Bet on Online Channel to Bounce Back after Containment of COVID-19

The Changing Face Bridal Attire

World Brands

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Market Outlook

Bridal Wear Market Trends Shape Growth Opportunities

Bridal Wear Market Trends: Sweet & Bitter Spots

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

The Colossal Global Wedding Industry Drive Perennial Demand for Wedding Dresses

COMPETITION

Key Market Participants

Designer Fortunes and Promotional Strategies Driven by Referrals

Bridal Magazines: A Prime Advertising Medium

Increasing Number of Brands Adopt Online Platform

Global Designer Brands Eye Emerging Markets

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 242 Featured)

Allure Bridals, Inc.

David's Bridal Inc.

Elie Saab

Helen Rodrigues Bridal

JLM Couture Inc.

Justin Alexander Limited

Klienfeld Bridal

Macy's, Inc.

Monique Lhuillier

Morilee LLC

Naeem Khan

Paloma Blanca

Peter Langner

Pronovias Fashion Group

Sophia Tolli

Temperley London

Theia Couture

Vera Wang

Watters

Wedding Corporation Milla Nova LLC

Winnie Couture

Yumi Katsura International Co., Ltd.

Zuhair Murad

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Micro Weddings Spur Interest in Unconventional Bridal Wear

A Peek into Select Trends

Bridal Wear Designers Try to Meet Expectations Amid the Covid-19 Crisis

COVID-19 Disrupts Wedding Plans & Prompts Brides to Eschew Traditional Silhouettes

Bridal Wear Shoppers Get More Decisive

Brands Try to Give Back

Role of Technology in Sustaining Bridal Retail Business Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

AR/VR Technologies Gain Increased Adoption

Emergence of Direct-to-Consumer Bridalwear Brands

Experimentation & Individualism Drive the Emerging Themes and Popular Fashion Trends in Bridal Wear Market

Product Premiumization Boosts Market Prospects

Mass Market Gains Appeal

Changing Strategies in Mass Market

Retailers Mend Strategies to Thrive amid Changing Trends in Bridal Wear Market

Social Media Influencers Drive Healthy Market Gains

Digital Transformation in Wedding Industry

Top Digital priorities for Retailers

Pandemic Accelerates Adoption of e-Commerce

Traditional Wear Gets Redesigned as Lesser Number of Millennials Seek a Conventional Wedding

Evolution of the Modern Informed Bride

Plus-Size Bridal Wear Offers Huge Untapped Market Potential

While Millennials and their Growing Extravagance Remain the Fundamental Growth Driver, the Industry Keeps a Watch on Generation Z

Bridal Brands Shift Focus on Attracting Gen-Z Shoppers

Same-Sex Wedding Legalization Bodes Well for Bridal Wear Brands

Celebrities and Actresses Continue to Influence Market Fortunes

Rise in Number of Non-Bridal Wear Retailers

Ready-to-Wear, Lower Priced Wedding Dresses Continue to Cannibalize High-end Brands

Rising Demand for Wedding Jewelry Benefit Market Expansion

A Psychographic Profile of Bridal Jewelry Shoppers

Self-Purchasing Trend, Bridal Demand and Young Customers Foster Growth of Platinum Jewelry

Bridal Salons: A Propitious Niche

Bridal Accessories: The Crowning Glory of a Bride's Attire

Rental & Second-Hand Gowns Influence Revenues

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Marriage Deferrals Amid Covid-19 Impacts Bridal Wear Market

Shopping for Bridal Wear to Change Drastically after the COVID-19 Crisis

US Wedding Market : A Preview

US Wedding Statistics and Facts: Important Opportunity Indicators

Breakdown of Average Spending (US$) on US Weddings by Spending Category

Bridal Wear Market Embraces Newer Business Models

Trends Outlined

Underserved Plus-Size Bridal Dress Segment Offers Huge Market Opportunities

Millennials Alter Bridal Wear Trends

High Bridal Jewelry Sales Bodes Well for Market Growth

Diamond Rings Remain Bright Spot in the Bridal Jewelry Market

Same-Sex Weddings Follow Similar Trends as Heterosexual Weddings

Competitive Scenario

Bridal Wear Marketplace: Extremely Fragmented

Distribution Scenario

Online Shopping of Wedding Dresses Gathers Momentum

Discount Stores Grow in Popularity

Market Analytics

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gpjoah

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets