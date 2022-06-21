Global Bridge Construction Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bridge Construction Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bridge construction market reached a value of US$ 870.4 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1193.3 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.10% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Bridge construction refers to the process of building solid structures that span between supports and are designed to carry the loads. Some of the commonly used bridge construction methods include cast-in-situ, precast, balanced cantilever, span by span casting, incremental launching, arch, cable-stayed, and advanced shoring methods.

The construction method employed depends on numerous factors, such as the scale of the bridge, the time allowed for construction, site accessibility, material costs, regularity of the span lengths, environmental factors, and engineering constraints. Nowadays, the demand for bridge construction is rapidly escalating across the globe since bridges are widely utilized for transportation purposes.



The rising road traffic and the increasing number of vehicles represent the primary factors driving the market growth. Besides this, the growing need for railway bridges due to the expansion of railway networks and the improving focus on public-private partnerships for transport infrastructure development are catalyzing the demand for bridge construction. Additionally, several favorable initiatives undertaken by the governing and non-governing agencies of various nations are positively influencing the market growth.

For instance, the Global Infrastructure Hub initiative launched by G20 aims to enhance the delivery of resilient, sustainable, and inclusive infrastructure by collaborating with the public and private sectors. Furthermore, with recent technological advancements, the leading players are focusing on the development of innovative equipment and systems to facilitate faster and cost-efficient bridge construction.

Along with this, the introduction of Geosynthetic Reinforced Soil-Integrated Bridge System (GRS-IBS) technology to minimize the bridge construction time and costs is propelling the market growth. Moreover, the expanding construction industry, rapid urbanization, strong economic growth, increasing investments in infrastructure development projects, and growing usage of precast concrete panels are some of the other factors creating a favorable market outlook.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ACS Group (Grupo ACS), AECOM, Balfour Beatty plc, Bouygues S.A., China Communications Construction Company Limited, China State Construction Engineering Corporation, Fluor Corporation, Kiewit Corporation, Samsung C&T Corporation, Strabag SE and Vinci SA.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global bridge construction market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global bridge construction market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global bridge construction market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Bridge Construction Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Beam Bridge

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Truss Bridge

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Arch Bridge

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Suspension Bridge

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Cable-stayed Bridge

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Material

7.1 Steel

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Concrete

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Composite Materials

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Road and Highway

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Railway

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 ACS Group (Grupo ACS)

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 AECOM

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Balfour Beatty plc

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Bouygues S.A.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 China Communications Construction Company Limited

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 China State Construction Engineering Corporation

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Fluor Corporation

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Kiewit Corporation

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Samsung C&T Corporation

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.10 Strabag SE

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Vinci SA

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ks9ztz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets