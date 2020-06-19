Global Broadband Internet Services Market to 2030 - Demand Skyrockets as Work and Play Collide in Households Worldwide due to COVID-19 Lockdown

DUBLIN, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Broadband Internet Services Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global broadband internet services market is expected to grow from $263.4 billion in 2019 to about $355.6 billion in 2020.



There has been a signifiant growth in the demand for high-speed wireline broadband plans as employees started to work from home to contain the spread of COVID-19. Apart from work, the high speed internet is also in demand for playing games and availing several streaming services while spending leisure time at home. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $372.9 billion at a CAGR of 9.1% through 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest region in the broadband internet services market during 2019-2023.



Increasing demand for consumer broadband is driving the broadband internet services market. The high costs of fiber optic cable restrain the broadband internet services market. Players in the broadband internet service industry are focusing on advancing digital infrastructure and services to serve its customers.



In March 2019, consortium of Apax Partners, Warburg Pincus and two private equity Canadian pension funds firms acquired UK-based satellite communications company Inmarsat for $3.4 billion. The acquisition main priority is to remain Inmarsat's Headquarters in the UK and operates it in research and development. Inmarsat has 13 satellites that operate for providing internet services, email and video conferencing. Inmarsat still provides communication services for ships and the consortium ensured that the company Inmarsat would fulfill its all previous obligations under the global maritime distress and safety system.



Major players in the broadband internet services market are SES Astra, Inmarsat, Iridium Communications, ViaSat, EchoStar, EarthLink Holding Corp., Intelsat General, Eutelsat, IDirect, and Singtel.



Report Scope



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider broadband internet services market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The broadband internet services market section of the report gives context. It compares the broadband internet services market with other segments of the broadband internet services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, broadband internet services indicators comparison.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Broadband Internet Services Market Characteristics



3. Broadband Internet Services Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Broadband Internet Services Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Broadband Internet Services Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Broadband Internet Services Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Broadband Internet Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

C Band

Ku Band

Ka Band

4.2. Global Broadband Internet Services Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

VoIP(voice over internet protocol)

Internet TV

Smart Home Application

Remote Education

Virtual Private LAN Service

Interactive Gaming

VPN on Broadband

5. Broadband Internet Services Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Broadband Internet Services Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Broadband Internet Services Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned



SES Astra

Inmarsat

Iridium Communications

ViaSat

EchoStar

EarthLink Holding Corp.

Intelsat General

Eutelsat

IDirect

Singtel

KVH

Speedcast

Gilat Satellite Networks

Avonline Satellite Solutions Ltd.

Skycasters

HISPASAT Group

China Telecom

China Unicom

Comcast

NTT

AT&T

Deutsche Telecom

Time Warner Cable

Verizon

Orange SA

Korea Telecom

Cambium Networks

Intracom Telecom

RADWIN

Redline communications

Proxim Wireless

