Global Broadcast Equipment Market (2020 to 2025) - Featuring Rohde & Schwarz, Autoscript Limited and PESA Among Others

The global broadcast equipment market was valued at US$29.273 billion in 2019.

Broadcasting equipment includes FM exciter, studio transmitter link, composite switcher, FM stereo generator, antenna array, and FM transmitter power amplifier among others. These wide varieties of broadcasting equipment are used in news production, sports events, concerts, and corporate conferences.

The global broadcast equipment market has been primarily influenced by rising in the audience with a major shift to smartphones and other portable devices. Growing adoption of IoT has also boosted the adoption of smart connected devices which use ultra-high definition screen. The increasing number of people are nowadays using their smartphones and connected devices to watch live broadcasts of sports or concert events. This, in turn, is positively impacting the global broadcasting equipment market.

Additionally, the advancement in technology has further encouraged broadcasters to provide ultra-high-definition output to its upgraded users, thereby fuelling the global broadcasting equipment market growth. Increase in the number of digital channels and growing adoption of advanced broadcasting equipment such as video recorders and broadcasting cameras with up to 8K video quality in sports coverage and about 4K in news coverage is contributing to overall market growth of broadcast equipment globally. High investment in digital platforms and hardware solutions across different countries has also promoted the market growth of broadcast equipment.

Furthermore, the market players are putting in efforts in order to increase their market share with investments and launch of new products with advanced and enhanced features. For instance, Recently, Lakeshore Public Media has announced the completion of the planned upgrade to its Lakeshore PBS transmission system that prepares the station for the next generation of broadcasting with back-up power and multiple levels of redundancy.

In November 2019, Canon U.S.A. launched its two new products, specially designed 8K broadcast zoom lenses, in order to meet the requirements of 8K broadcast cameras that are equipped with 1.25-inch image sensors. The 8K broadcasting cameras are commonly used for the broadcasting and coverage of sports events and documentary productions. The two new lenses launched are UHD-DIGISUPER 51 (SP51x15.5B) and 7x10.7 KAS S. The former lens is a long-zoom field lens while the latter features the portable zoom that covers a focal range of 10.7-75mm.

Growing population base shifting from cable TV to satellite TV is also a driver of the global broadcasting equipment market. Satellite TVs provide better, customizable plans and enhanced picture quality, which a cable TV cannot provide due to the constraints in the coaxial cable it is sent over. Moreover, satellite TV providers such as DISH and DIRECTV are taking initiatives and making investments in order to provide up to 4K quality and increase the number of their subscribers. These factors are increasing the demand for better and technologically advanced broadcasting equipment, thus positively impacting the overall market growth.

The global broadcast equipment market is segmented by product type, application, technology, and geography. By product type, the market is segmented as encoders, servers, cameras, amplifiers, and others. The global broadcast equipment market is segmented by application as radio and television. The market is further segmented by technology as analog and digital.

APAC one of the major regional markets for broadcast equipment providers

Geographically, the global broadcast equipment is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The North American broadcasting equipment market is estimated to hold a significant share and grow at a notable pace over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing investments by market players to boost the adoption and upscale the development of enhanced broadcast equipment. For instance, Sony India announced that they have received investment in their equipment for India's first 4K HDR multi-camera studio system in order to enhance the 4K broadcast production in India, by Real Impact, one of the leading companies dealing in the provision of Broadcast Equipment Rental and Production Company.

Competitive Insights

Prominent key market players in the global broadcast equipment market include Eletec Radio Broadcasting Equipment & Transmitters, Rohde & Schwarz, ROSS VIDEO LTD, Autoscript Limited, and Heartland Video Systems Inc. among others. These companies hold a noteworthy share in the market on account of their good brand image and product offerings. Major players in the global broadcast equipment market have been covered along with their relative competitive position and strategies. The report also mentions recent deals and investments of different market players over the last two years.

