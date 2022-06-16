Global Brominated Polystyrene Market Report (2022 to 2028) - by Type, Application, and Region

DUBLIN, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brominated Polystyrene Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global brominated polystyrene market is growing due to its various applications in the electrical and electronics industry. The growth of the electrical and electronic industry benefits the market for both the markets. The global electrical and electronics industry is growing at a significant rate.

Plastics play a crucial role in the manufacturing of electrical and electronic products. Plastics are used in the industry for applications such as connectors, electronic housing components, wire & cable, switches, and printed circuit boards. Since manufacturing process of these products require good thermal stability and resistance, chemicals such as BPS are largely used for such applications.



For instance, advantageous properties of BPS such as higher melting point coupled with government regulations on controlling emissions from automobiles are factors influencing OEMs to use chemicals such as BPS in the manufacture of automotive plastic components. Also, the need for reducing fire risks arising due to heat generation and overheating of the engine or due to electrical overload/shorting, etc. is driving the demand for BPS. Thus, almost all plastic parts in an automobile must exhibit good flame-retardant properties, which in turn is expected to boost the market growth for BPS over the forecast period.



Plastics play a significant role in the construction industry, especially for applications such as roofing, insulation, wall coverings, windows, piping, and fences. Plastics are not only aesthetically pleasing, lightweight, and low in cost, but are also functionally efficient. Rapid urbanization is expected to boost demand for various thermally stable plastic products for building construction, thereby driving demand for flame retardants like BPS. Thus, a significant increase in urbanization is expected to further fuel demand for BPS in the near future.



The bromine industry along with its value chain focuses on technological innovations to address the restrictions on the use of brominated flame retardants. The development of a recycling system of brominated flame-retardant-laden polystyrene is one such initiative undertaken by the key players operating in this market.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global food grade calcium chloride market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Lanxess, ICL, Gola Sun Technologies, Hainan Zhonxin Chemical Co., Ltd., Oceanchem Group Limited, Qingdao Richchem Co., Ltd., Shandong Runke Chemical Co., Ltd., Shandong Tianyi Chemical Co., Ltd., Shandong Xurui New Materail Co., Ltd., Wufeng Chicheng Biotech Co., Ltd., Sunris, and Novista

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

Key Topics Covered:



