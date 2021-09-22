Global Bromine Market | Growth Of The Oil And Gas Industry to Boost Growth | 17000 + Technavio Reports

The growth of the oil and gas industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the global bromine market. However, fluctuation in the prices of crude oil might hamper the market growth.

Global Bromine Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Flame Retardants



Drilling Fluids



Water Treatment



Agriculture



Others

Geography

APAC



MEA



Europe



North America



South America

Bromine Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our global bromine market report covers the following areas:

Global Bromine Market size

Global Bromine Market trends

Global Bromine Market industry analysis

This study identifies a rise in demand from developing economies as one of the prime reasons driving the global bromine market growth during the next few years.

Bromine Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Global Bromine Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Bromine Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Bromine Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist bromine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bromine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bromine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bromine market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Flame retardants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Drilling fluids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Water treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Albemarle Corp.

BEACON ORGANOSYS

Gulf Resources Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Israel Chemicals Ltd.

LANXESS AG

Pacific Organics Pvt. Ltd.

Perekop bromine

TETRA Technologies Inc.

Tosoh Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

