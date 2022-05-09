Global Buccal Drug Delivery System Market Size Will Reach Over USD 6.31 Billion By 2030, at CAGR of 9.6%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "Buccal Drug Delivery System Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Sublingual Films, Buccal Tablets, and Lozenges, Oral Sprays); By Application (Pain Management, Smoking Cessation, Angina Pectoris, Others); By End-Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Others), By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.

According to recent research study published by Polaris Market Research, the global buccal drug delivery system market size and share is expected to register a CAGR of 9.6% growth and industry revenue is expected to increase from USD 2.86 billion in 2021 to reach USD 6.31 billion by 2030.

What is Buccal Drug Delivery System? How Big is Buccal Drug Delivery System Market?

Report Overview

Buccal drug delivery can be defined as a therapeutic technique in which the drug is administrated through buccal mucosal lines. While treating several diseases and conditions, the drug is usually placed between the upper gums and cheeks. The buccal drug delivery system involves the immediate absorption of the desired therapeutic dose of the drug into plasma and consistency of this absorption can be maintained during the overall treatment. Buccal dosage types can be categorized into two types: the first is matrix type and the second may be reservoir type.

In matrix type, the buccal path is fabricated in a matrix, consisting of drugs, adhesives, and additives, all integrated, while in reservoir type, the buccal path is configured in a reservoir system, comprising of a cavity for drug and adhesives detached from the drug. Buccal delivery is the most preferred choice compared to the oral dosage form. The system has acquired large adoption among geriatric patients and patients having difficulty swallowing.

Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Market Report Highlights

Based on product type, the buccal tablets and lozenges segment accounted for the largest share in the buccal drug delivery system market in 2021. The factors such as consumer acceptance, ease of formulation, wide availability of medication candidates for the formulation, and cost-effectiveness are driving the growth of this segment.

Based on application, the smoking cessation segment held the highest share in 2021. Buccal drug delivery is popular for its effective formulation for treating patients with smoking or nicotine addiction.

Based on the end-use segment, the hospital segment had the largest revenue share due to an increase in the number of admissions of geriatric patients and large medication supplies.

Pharmaceutical companies including Generex, NovaDel, Biodelivery Sciences International, and Transcept Pharmaceuticals are constantly developing newer drugs such as buccal tablets, mucoadhesive discs, and lozenges.

Top Market Players Are:

Applied Pharma Research

ARDEA BIOSCIENCES LIMITED

ARx LLC

AstraZeneca

Bayer AG

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Catalent

Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

Endo Pharmaceuticals plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Generex Biotechnology

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Indivior PLC

MedLab

NAPP PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Buccal Drug Delivery System Market: Growth Drivers

The increase in the need for buccal drug delivery for the ease of drug administration and termination is the key factor anticipated to fuel the growth in the buccal drug delivery market during the foreseen period. the rise in preference for the buccal drug delivery instead of the conventional drug delivery method is expected to augment the market growth. Also, growing investments in the research and development activities for the novel formulation are projected to propel the growth of the buccal drug delivery market during the forecast period.

Other drivers include low "first-pace effect", rapid absorption of drugs into plasma, the prevalence of blood vessels, and an increase in inclination of macromolecules such as peptides, and absorption enhancers. Moreover, a rise in the adoption of the latest healthcare technologies, the high prevalence of chronic diseases, the presence of major players in the market, and an increase in mergers and acquisitions are expected to propel the global buccal drug delivery system market during the forecast period.

Buccal Drug Delivery System Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 6.31 billion Market Size 2021 Value USD 2.86 billion Expected CAGR Growth 9.6% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players Applied Pharma Research, ARDEA BIOSCIENCES LIMITED, ARx LLC, AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., Catalent, Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Endo Pharmaceuticals plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Generex Biotechnology, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Indivior PLC, MedLab, NAPP PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview: Buccal Drug Delivery System Market

Based on geography, North America leads the buccal drug delivery system market due to the improved pharmaceutical sector. In addition, factors such as the presence of leading market players, better research to identify suitable drug candidates, key investment by major players to improve the development of newer formulations, and diagnosis and treatment rates are boosting the growth of market growth in the region. Also, high awareness of the product among end-users and technological developments in the region is further expected to fuel the regional market expansion.

Moreover, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience considerable growth in the market owing to the development of the pharmaceutical industry. The increase in the elderly population and a huge rise in domestic players are likely to accelerate the market growth in the region. In addition, a surge in a number of several lifestyle-related cardiovascular conditions and growing concerns about de-addiction options, and easy availability of OTC products are some of the important factors expected to enhance the market growth in the Asia Pacific.

The market is primarily segmented based on type, application, end-use, and region.

Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Market: By Type Outlook

Sublingual Films

Buccal Tablets and Lozenges

Oral Sprays

Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Market: By Application Outlook

Pain Management

Smoking Cessation

Angina Pectoris

Others

Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Market: By End-Use Outlook

Hospitals

Ambulatory Centers

Others

Key Questions Answered In The Report Include

What is the current buccal drug delivery system market size?

How will the global buccal drug delivery system market change over the forecast period, and what will be the market size in the upcoming years?

What are the driver's restraints associated with the market, and how do these factors affect the dynamics over the forecast period?

What growth areas are within the global buccal drug delivery system market space?

How is the market sub-categorized, and which are the leading segments?

What strategies are the market players adopting?

Browse More Related Reports:

SOURCE Polaris Market Research