Global Building Analytics Industry

Building Analytics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$8.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 13.5%. Fault Detection & Monitoring, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 13.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.7 Billion by the year 2025, Fault Detection & Monitoring will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$322.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$389.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Fault Detection & Monitoring will reach a market size of US$293.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BuildingIQ, Inc.

Buildinglogix

BuildPulse

Coppertree Analytics

Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

EcoVox, Inc.

Energy Advantage

EnerNOC, Inc.

ENGIE Group

General Electric Company

GridPoint, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Iconics, Inc.

Johnson Controls, Inc.

KGS Buildings, LLC.

Lucid Design Group

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

Noveda Technologies, Inc.

PointGrab Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Senseware

Siemens AG

Verdigris Technologies, Inc.









1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Building Analytics: An Overview

Australia Building Analytics Market Forecast

Global Competitor Market Shares

Building Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





Current and Future Benefits with Building Analytics to Improve

Energy Efficiency

Smart building analytics: An Energy Saving Opportunity

Increase in Asset Operations

Building Analytics Plays Major Role in Intelligence Era





GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Building Analytics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

