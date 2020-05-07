Global Building Analytics Industry
Building Analytics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$8.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 13.5%. Fault Detection & Monitoring, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 13.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.7 Billion by the year 2025, Fault Detection & Monitoring will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$322.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$389.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Fault Detection & Monitoring will reach a market size of US$293.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- BuildingIQ, Inc.
- Buildinglogix
- BuildPulse
- Coppertree Analytics
- Crestron Electronics, Inc.
- Delta Electronics, Inc.
- EcoVox, Inc.
- Energy Advantage
- EnerNOC, Inc.
- ENGIE Group
- General Electric Company
- GridPoint, Inc.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Iconics, Inc.
- Johnson Controls, Inc.
- KGS Buildings, LLC.
- Lucid Design Group
- Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.
- Noveda Technologies, Inc.
- PointGrab Inc.
- Schneider Electric SA
- Senseware
- Siemens AG
- Verdigris Technologies, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Building Analytics: An Overview
Australia Building Analytics Market Forecast
Global Competitor Market Shares
Building Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Current and Future Benefits with Building Analytics to Improve
Energy Efficiency
Smart building analytics: An Energy Saving Opportunity
Increase in Asset Operations
Building Analytics Plays Major Role in Intelligence Era
