Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market to 2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, & Investment Opportunities

The "Building Automation and Control Systems - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period

Increasing demand for intelligent buildings, rising emphasis on reducing utility costs and growing security concerns for buildings, growing concerns regarding greenhouse gas emissions and increasing electricity demand supply gap are some of the key driving factors for the market growth. However, faulty connections and loss of connection with the BAS are inhibiting the growth of the market.

Building Automation and Control System (BACS) refers to centralized systems that monitor, control, and verification the functions of building services systems. There is growing go beyond between the concepts of BACS and the need to learn from the accumulated data to operate buildings more efficiently. Increasingly this includes technologies such as the internet of things to become smart buildings.

Depending on type, building management software (BMS) is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the product category over the forecast period. It is a computer-based control system installed in buildings that controls and monitors the building's automatic and electrical tools such as freshening, lighting, power systems, fire systems, and safety systems. By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to hold the largest market share due to the growth in emerging businesses in developing countries such as China, and India with many clients opting for smart office systems.

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Products Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 Application Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Access Control

5.3 Electronic Security and Safety

5.4 Energy Management Systems

5.5 Fire and Life Safety

5.6 Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning

5.7 Other Products



6 Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market, By Communication Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Wireless

6.3 Wired



7 Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Lighting Management

7.3 Environmental Control

7.4 Building Management Software



8 Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Commercial

8.3 Government

8.4 Hospitality

8.5 Industrial

8.6 Institutional

8.7 IT/ITEs

8.8 Residential

8.9 Retail



9 Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 ABB

11.2 Automated Logic

11.3 Beckhoff Automation

11.4 Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH

11.5 CONTROL4

11.6 Delta Controls

11.7 Distech Controls

11.8 Dwyer

11.9 Emerson Electric

11.10 Evon Technologies

11.11 Honeywell

11.12 Itron

11.13 Johnson Controls International

11.14 Legrand `

11.15 Lutron

11.16 Schneider Electric

11.17 Siemens



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c7j9jq/global_building?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

