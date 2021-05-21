Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market 2021-2025 - Rising Urbanization, Surging Energy Consumption, Growth in Adoption of Smart Home Products

DUBLIN, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global building energy management system (BEMS) market observed progressive growth in the past few years and anticipations are made that during the forecasted period (2021-2025) the market would further augment at an escalating growth rate.

The building energy management system is a comprehensive system of hardware, software and services. The system helps to manage energy usage through numerous technology such as information & communication technology etc.

Moreover, BEMS technology also provides monitoring, automation and control of building systems such as Heating, ventilation & air conditioning and lighting to escalate building's energy efficiency and improve comfort. Furthermore, besides energy management, the system can also control and monitor a wide variety of other aspects of the building, irrespective of whether it is residential or commercial.

The global building energy management system (BEMS) market growth is predicted to be supported by numerous growth drivers such as rising urbanization, surging energy consumption, growth in adoption of smart home products, accelerating construction activities, rise in consumer spending, growth in consumer awareness and many other factors.

Conversely, the growth of global building energy management system (BEMS) market would be negatively impacted by various challenges. Some of the foremost challenges faced by the market are high installation cost and lack of trained experts.

Scope of the Report

The report provides in-depth analysis of the global building energy management system (BEMS), with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The report provides analysis of the building energy management system market by value, by component, by end-user & by region. The report further provides detailed regional analysis of the building energy management system (BEMS) market by value.

Moreover, the report also evaluates the major opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global building energy management system (BEMS) has also been forecasted for the years 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The major players dominating the building energy management system (BEMS) market are Siemens AG, Honeywell, Johnson Controls International PLC and Schneider Electric. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Energy Management System: An Overview

2.1.1 Energy Management System (EMS) Based on End-user Application

2.2 Building Energy Management System: An Overview

2.2.1 Building Energy Management System Functions

2.3 Building Energy Management System Segmentation: An Overview

2.4 Building Energy Management System Components: An Overview

2.5 Advantages & Disadvantages of Building Energy Management System

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market by Component (Services, Software and Hardware)

3.1.3 Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market by End-user (Commercial & Institutional, Residential and Industrial)

3.1.4 Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market by Region (Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and RoW)

3.2 Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market: Component Analysis

3.2.1 Global BEMS Hardware Market by Value

3.2.2 Global BEMS Services Market by Value

3.2.3 Global BEMS Software Market by Value

3.3 Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market: End-user Analysis

3.3.1 Global Industrial BEMS Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Residential BEMS Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Commercial and Institutional BEMS Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Asia Pacific BEMS Market by Value

4.2 Europe Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market: An Analysis

4.3 North America Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market: An Analysis

4.4 RoW Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market: An Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Urbanization

5.1.2 Surging Energy Consumption

5.1.3 Growth in Adoption of Smart Home Products

5.1.4 Rise in Carbon Dioxide Emission

5.1.5 Accelerating Construction Activities

5.1.6 Rise in Consumer Spending

5.1.7 Adoption of Smart Sensors

5.1.8 Growth in Consumer Awareness

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 High Installation Cost

5.2.2 Lack of Trained Experts

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Cloud Technology

5.3.2 Surge in Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)

5.3.3 Decline in Fossil Fuel

5.3.4 Government Initiatives and Regulations

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 Global BEMS Market Players' by Research & Development Expenditure

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Siemens AG

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Schneider Electric

7.3 Honeywell

7.4 Johnson Controls International PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t0ofae

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

