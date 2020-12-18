Global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market to 2027 - Falling Hardware Costs, and Managed BEMS Services to Overcome Cost and Complexity Hurdles

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

COVID-19 Crisis Brings the Environment into the Spotlight. With Energy Management Being Vital for Saving the Environment, BEMS is Poised for a 12.4% Growth Run Over the Next 7 Years



The global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) is expected to reach US$8.4billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 12.4%, over the analysis period 2020 through 2027.



Building Energy Management System (BEMS) are sophisticated systems integrating hardware, software, and services with information and communication technologies for monitoring, automating, managing, and controlling the energy requirements of buildings. BEMS are microcomputer systems that automatically monitor and control energy-consuming electrical and mechanical equipment such as thermostats, HVAC, and lighting within a single building or a group of buildings in order to enhance energy-efficiency and comfort.



Components such as air conditioners, lighting, boilers, water heaters, elevating machines, outlet machines, plumbing, and sanitation equipment are controlled through BEMS. BEMS function by connecting building engineering services to a central computer that enables control over on/off times, humidity, temperature and other factors.



The concept of BEMS plays a vital role in managing energy demand, especially in multi-building sites and large-sized complex buildings. With the introduction of cloud computing technologies, the functionality BEMS has expanded beyond conventional energy analytics and energy visualization to include demand response and property management. BEMS are primarily used in commercial buildings including hospitals, hotels, educational institutions, club houses, IT parks, malls, and industries.



Although immediate financial challenges may hinder energy efficiency investments in the year 2020, COVID-19 has nevertheless has set the alarm bells ringing. The pandemic has given the world a foretaste of how an environmental crisis can disrupt life as we know it.



The rush to turn residential & commercial buildings into smart buildings will be greater post Covid-19 & beyond, as sustainability & safety become top priority for a pandemic scarred world focused on resilience. The increased post pandemic focus shed on energy consumed by the buildings sector is expected to bring fresh opportunities for growth of Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS). The growth in the market will be driven by the growing regulatory pressure to curb energy wastage in buildings; evolution of smart building technologies and their role in pushing up the property value of buildings; legislation of new green building codes; and emergence of IoT and cloud as a potential game changer for the BEMS market.



The growing government focus worldwide on stepping up investments in smart cities will benefit demand for BEMS as energy management in smart homes and buildings is the first step towards building energy efficient smart cities. Key benefits of BEMS driving its adoption include reduced cost by conserving energy; helps buildings obtain green certification; provides facility managers real-time visibility into energy consumption trends; easy identification of electrical anomalies; and reduced risk of power spikes, shutdowns and electrical equipment failure.



The ongoing migration to smart grids and the resulting grid operators' adoption of automated demand response (DR) technologies for efficiently managing energy demand is driving the onus on BEMS as a basic prerequisite to deploy DR technologies.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Despite COVID-19 Crisis Curtailing Growth in the Short-Term, Long-Term Prospects Remain Optimistic for the World BEMS Industry

An Introduction to Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS)

BEMS Components

Advantages of BEMS

BEMS Envisage Symbolic Shift of Building Environment toward Higher Efficiency

BMS & EMS: Complementary Technologies for Boosting Energy Efficiency

Key Concerns with BEMS

Energy Management Technologies Address Pressing Need to Curb Energy Usage and Carbon Footprint

Riding High on Inherent Advantages, BEMS to Leap in Right Direction

Spiraling Demand for Electricity: The Underlying Factor Spurring Need for Efficient Energy Management

Unwavering Focus on Energy Savings & Volatile Energy Prices to Catalyze BEMS Market in Long Term

BEMS Emerge as Indispensable Technological Component of Building Projects

Outlook

North America and Europe Dominate Global BEMS Market

and Europe Dominate Global BEMS Market Favorable Legislative Regime Remains Primary Force behind Adoption of Smart Building Energy Management Solutions

Energy Efficiency Goals and Government Directives to Buoy European BEMS Market

Emerging Economies Led by Asia-Pacific to Dictate Growth Momentum

to Dictate Growth Momentum Competitive Scenario

Building Energy Management Ecosystem Emerges as Convergence Point for Multiple Industries

Market Leaders Shape BEMS' Competitive Landscape

Intense Competition Catalyzes Innovation

BEMS Creates Opportunities for Big Data Analytics for Buildings

Vendors Step up Focus on Marketing Offerings

ESCOs Well Positioned to Capture BEMS Market

Opportunities Exist for Synergies among BEMS, BACS, BMS Vendors

BEMS Vendors, System Integrators Join Hands with ESCOs, Software Providers to Deliver EEM Systems

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Regulatory Pressure to Curb Energy Wastage and Carbon Emissions: A Major Growth Driver

Smart Building Technologies Drive BEMS Market

Technological Advancements to Fuel Adoption

Increasing Acceptance of Sustainable Technologies Fuel BEMS Growth

BEMS Plays Key Role in Green Building Movement

Implementation of Smart Buildings and Smart Cities Boosts Prospects for BEMS

BEMS Proves a Cost-Effective Option for Interfacing Smart Buildings Effectively With Smart Grids

BEMS & IoT Unleash Energy and Operating Efficiency Gains for Smart Buildings

Emergence of IoT and Cloud Infrastructure: A Potential Game Changer for BEMS Market

Using IoT for Making Energy Management More Consistent

Small and Medium Buildings Present a Lucrative Untapped Market for BEMS

Falling Hardware Costs, and Managed BEMS Services to Overcome Cost and Complexity Hurdles

Introduction of Renewable Energy Standards and Policies Fuel Growth for BEMS Market

Building Energy Management Market: Key Trends

Digital Twinning

Software-as-a-Future-Proof Solution

Commoditization of Hardware in Small and Medium-Sized Buildings (SMB) Landscape

Evolution of Facility Manager as Enterprise Application Manager

Future Trends in Commercial Energy Management Space

Tunable White Lighting

Smart Lighting and Internet of Things

Energy Management Systems

Increasing Usage of Solar Energy

Smart Metering to Control Energy Demands

Renewable Energy Sources for Sustainable Power

Role of Analytics and Data

Regulations and Standards: An Overview

Green Building Standards and Regulations

US Green Building Council's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)

Green Globes: An Alternative to LEED Certification

LEED Vs Green Globes

International Code Council's 2012 International Green Construction Code (IgCC)

ANSI/ASHRAE/USGBC/IES Standard 189.1-2011: Standard for the Design of High-Performance Green Buildings Except Low-Rise Residential Buildings (ASHRAE 189.1)

ICC 700-2012: 2012 National Green Building Standard (ICC 700)

The International Living Future Institute's Living Building Challenge

Government Mandates for Energy Efficiency

Focus on Green Certification Programs for Individual Building Elements

