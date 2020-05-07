Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Industry
May 07, 2020, 18:02 ET
NEW YORK, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building Information Modeling (BIM) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$8.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 16.9%. Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 16.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.8 Billion by the year 2025, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798076/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$312.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$386.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$505.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Archidata Inc.
- Asite Ltd.
- Autodesk, Inc.
- AVEVA Group plc
- Beck Technology, Ltd.
- Bentley Systems, Inc.
- Cadsoft Corp.
- Computers and Structures, Inc.
- Dassault Systemes
- Intergraph Corporation
- Nemetschek SE
- RIB Software SE
- Robert Mcneel &Associates
- Trimble Navigation Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798076/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Product Overview
Building Analytics: An Overview
Building Information Modelling Market in North America
India has Leading Market Revenue among Australia, New Zealand
and India
BUILDING INFORMATION MODELLING MARKET IN EUROPE
Regional wise Consumption Market Share
Global Competitor Market Shares
Building Information Modeling (BIM) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Leading Players Market Share by Sales Volume
Market Share by Applications
Market Share by Region
Top Players
A Survey on Building Information Modeling (BIM) by Country
Market by Industry
Benefits
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 3: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Software (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Software (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Software (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Services (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Services (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Services (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Project Management Support (Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Project Management Support (Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Project Management Support (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Software Support & Maintenance (Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Software Support & Maintenance (Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Software Support & Maintenance (Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Pre-Construction (Project Life Cycle) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Pre-Construction (Project Life Cycle) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Pre-Construction (Project Life Cycle) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Construction (Project Life Cycle) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 20: Construction (Project Life Cycle) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Construction (Project Life Cycle) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Operation (Project Life Cycle) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Operation (Project Life Cycle) Global Historic Demand
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Operation (Project Life Cycle) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Buildings (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Buildings (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Buildings (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Civil Infrastructure (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 29: Civil Infrastructure (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Civil Infrastructure (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Oil & Gas (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Oil & Gas (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Oil & Gas (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Industrial (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Industrial (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Industrial (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Utilities (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through
2025
Table 38: Utilities (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Utilities (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 41: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 42: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: United States Building Information Modeling (BIM)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 44: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market in the
United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 45: United States Building Information Modeling (BIM)
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: United States Building Information Modeling (BIM)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Project Life
Cycle: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market in the
United States by Project Life Cycle: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 48: United States Building Information Modeling (BIM)
Market Share Breakdown by Project Life Cycle: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 49: United States Building Information Modeling (BIM)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 50: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 51: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
CANADA
Table 52: Canadian Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Canadian Building Information Modeling (BIM) Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 54: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 55: Canadian Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Project Life Cycle:
2018 to 2025
Table 56: Canadian Building Information Modeling (BIM) Historic
Market Review by Project Life Cycle in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 57: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Project Life Cycle for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 58: Canadian Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 59: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 60: Canadian Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 61: Japanese Market for Building Information Modeling
(BIM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 63: Japanese Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Japanese Market for Building Information Modeling
(BIM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Project Life Cycle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Project Life Cycle
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: Japanese Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market
Share Analysis by Project Life Cycle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Building
Information Modeling (BIM) in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 68: Japanese Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Share
Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 70: Chinese Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 71: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: Chinese Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Chinese Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Project Life Cycle for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Project Life Cycle:
2009-2017
Table 75: Chinese Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market by
Project Life Cycle: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 76: Chinese Demand for Building Information Modeling
(BIM) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Review in
China in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Chinese Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 79: European Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 80: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: European Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: European Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 83: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market in Europe
in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: European Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: European Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Project Life Cycle:
2018-2025
Table 86: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market in Europe
in US$ Million by Project Life Cycle: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 87: European Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market
Share Breakdown by Project Life Cycle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: European Building Information Modeling (BIM)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 89: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: European Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 91: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market in France
by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 92: French Building Information Modeling (BIM) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 93: French Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market in France
by Project Life Cycle: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: French Building Information Modeling (BIM) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Project Life Cycle: 2009-2017
Table 96: French Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market
Share Analysis by Project Life Cycle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 98: French Building Information Modeling (BIM) Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 99: French Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,
2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 100: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: German Building Information Modeling (BIM) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: German Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Project Life Cycle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: German Building Information Modeling (BIM) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Project Life Cycle: 2009-2017
Table 105: German Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market
Share Breakdown by Project Life Cycle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: German Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 109: Italian Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 110: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Italian Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market
by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Italian Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Project Life Cycle for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Project Life Cycle:
2009-2017
Table 114: Italian Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market
by Project Life Cycle: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 115: Italian Demand for Building Information Modeling
(BIM) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Review in
Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: Italian Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Building Information
Modeling (BIM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 120: United Kingdom Building Information Modeling (BIM)
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Building Information
Modeling (BIM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Project Life Cycle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Project Life Cycle for the Period 2009-2017
Table 123: United Kingdom Building Information Modeling (BIM)
Market Share Analysis by Project Life Cycle: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 124: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Building Information Modeling (BIM) in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: United Kingdom Building Information Modeling (BIM)
Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 126: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 127: Rest of Europe Building Information Modeling (BIM)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:
2018-2025
Table 128: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market in Rest
of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Europe Building Information Modeling (BIM)
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Rest of Europe Building Information Modeling (BIM)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Project Life
Cycle: 2018-2025
Table 131: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market in Rest
of Europe in US$ Million by Project Life Cycle: A Historic
Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Europe Building Information Modeling (BIM)
Market Share Breakdown by Project Life Cycle: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 133: Rest of Europe Building Information Modeling (BIM)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 134: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market in Rest
of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Europe Building Information Modeling (BIM)
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling (BIM)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 138: Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling (BIM)
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Project Life Cycle: Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling (BIM)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Project Life Cycle:
2009-2017
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling (BIM)
Market Share Analysis by Project Life Cycle: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 142: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling (BIM)
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling (BIM)
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for
2009, 2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 145: Rest of World Building Information Modeling (BIM)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 146: Rest of World Building Information Modeling (BIM)
Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 147: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market in Rest
of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 148: Rest of World Building Information Modeling (BIM)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Project Life
Cycle: 2018 to 2025
Table 149: Rest of World Building Information Modeling (BIM)
Historic Market Review by Project Life Cycle in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 150: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market in Rest
of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Project Life
Cycle for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 151: Rest of World Building Information Modeling (BIM)
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 152: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market in Rest
of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Application for 2009-2017
Table 153: Rest of World Building Information Modeling (BIM)
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ARCHIDATA INC.
ASITE LTD.
AUTODESK
AVEVA GROUP PLC
BECK TECHNOLOGY, LTD.
BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED
CADSOFT
COMPUTERS AND STRUCTURES, INC.
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES
INTERGRAPH CORPORATION
NEMETSCHEK SE
RIB SOFTWARE SE
ROBERT MCNEEL &ASSOCIATES
TRIMBLE NAVIGATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798076/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article