Global Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Skylights Market- Industry Analysis, Market Challenges, Market Growth, Vendors and Forecast 2025

The report on the building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need to reduce energy costs.

The building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market analysis includes end-user segment, panel type segment, and geography segment. This study identifies the growing requirement for energy certifications as one of the prime reasons driving the building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market covers the following areas:

Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Skylights Market Sizing

Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Skylights Market Forecast

Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Skylights Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

EnergyGlass

Kaneka Corp.

ML SYSTEM SA

Norsk Hydro ASA

ONYX SOLAR ENERGY SL

Polysolar Ltd.

Romag Ltd.

Solaria Corp.

Super Sky Products Enterprises LLC

Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by end-user

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

Market Segmentation by Panel Type

Market segments

Comparison by panel type

Crystalline panel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Thin-film panel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by panel type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

