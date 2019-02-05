Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market 2019-2024 - Increasing Number of Smart and Self-sustained Homes & Growing Investment in ZEB Constructions

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global BIPV market is estimated to reach revenues of around $7 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of approximately 15% during 2018-2024.

The global BIPV market is estimated to reach revenues of around $7 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of approximately 15% during 2018-2024.



The growing awareness and high disposable incomes in developing regions due to economic recovery are fueling the need for residential BIPV applications in the global market. The launch of futuristic inventions in mainstream solar and other complementary technologies and the introduction of innovative and efficient solar panels will lead to the development of the market.



The global BIPV market is driven by the designing and planning of building structures with integrated and multifunctional faade and roofing PV panels, fulfilling technical, legal, and architectural demands. The growing focus on self-sufficiency, energy efficiency, and thermal insulation contribute to the growth of the building integrated photovoltaics market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global BIPV market by technology, application, end-user, and geography.



The report considers the present scenario of the global BIPV market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2024. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and various other prominent companies operating in the market.



Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market - Dynamics



With advancements in engineering and technology, the generation of power from renewable resources like air, sun, and water have been developed to new levels. The look and aesthetics of the buildings and surroundings have always played an important role in society. This factor has been a major force in driving the adoption of building integrated photovoltaic systems to harness solar energy for generating electricity. Smart homes are a revolutionary development in residential spaces that aims at enhancing comfort, convenience, security, entertainment and sustainability.



Technological advancements such as voice control, artificial intelligence, intelligent assistant has now become a viable control center for smart and connected homes. The importance of rising need to reduce expenses on electricity is likely to drive the demand for BIPV in residential as well as commercial buildings, thus becoming a driving force in the market. One of the silent driving forces to increase the demand for building integrated photovoltaic systems is the reduced overall costs borne by the consumers. The reduction in overall costs encourage consumers to opt for BIPV systems in their new constructions as well as in retrofit projects.



Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market - Segmentation



This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by technology, application, end-user, and geography. The global BIPV market by technology is classified into crystalline silicon and thin film. Crystalline silicon segment occupied more than half of the market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of approximately 17% during the forecast period. The crystalline silicon modules are generally opaque, in dark shades of gray or black, with an optional anti-reflective coating over the protective glass and are connected with solar modules. The high flexibility of thin glass panels and innovation in the manufacturing process will contribute to the demand for these products in the global BIPV market over the next few years.



The application segment in the global BIPV market is categorized into roof and faade & window. Faade and windows are the fastest growing application segment in the worldwide market, at a CAGR of around 17% during the forecast period. The increasing use of conventional photovoltaics materials in building faade, window panes, cladding, curtain walls, and spandrels is fueling the growth of this segment in the global building integrated photovoltaic market. The growing adoption of integrated photovoltaic systems in the roof offers the maximum undisturbed portion of residential, commercial, and industrial buildings in the market. The global BIPV market by end-users is segmented into commercial buildings, residential buildings, and other buildings.



Commercial building dominated the majority of the market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of approximately 14% during the forecast period. The increasing focus to reduce power consumption across corporate offices and industrial buildings are contributing to the development of this segment in the global market. The integration of solar panels in common areas such as canopy in parks, shading at bus stands, agriculture-related buildings in the fields, shading over the car park, pedestrian pathways, skywalk, and foot over bridges will fuel the growth of the global BIPV market.



Key Vendor Analysis



The global BIPV market is witnessing the entrant of new vendors thereby, contributing to the higher level of competition. The leading players are offering niche products with premium pricing such as Tesla in the market. The companies are offering innovative roofing solutions to attract the maximum number of consumers in the building integrated photovoltaic market. The top players are focusing on market conditions, technological innovations, and industry development to boost their profitability in the market. The vendors are distinguishing their product offerings and service extensions through a clear and unique value proposition to gain a broader global BIPV market.



The major vendors in the global market are:

Wuxi Suntech Power

Yingli Solar

Canadian Solar

Sharp

Wuxi Suntech Power

Yingli Solar

Canadian Solar

Sharp

Kyocera Corp.

Hanergy Holding Group

Onyx Solar Group

First Solar

SunPower

Jinko Solar

Air-Think

Tesla

