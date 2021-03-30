Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market 2021-2026: Growth Of Zero-Energy Buildings (Zebs) / Development Of Next-Gen Bipv Products / Rising Smart Home Penetration

DUBLIN, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global building integrated photovoltaics market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 16% during the period 2021-2026.

The global market has observed a rapid growth in Europe, North America, and parts of APAC in recent years. With the improvement in infrastructure, lux residential complexes, commercial office spaces, airports, and hospitals, the demand for sustainable energy products, including BIPV, is growing.

The market has historically been concentrated in the US and Europe and accounted for the highest installations; however, emerging economies are currently contributing toward the BIPV demand significantly. The application of BIPV products in the residential sector is expected to increase with the growth in awareness and increase in disposable incomes in developing regions. Along with the rising demand for new installations, the market in developed regions is witnessing an increased demand from retrofit projects.

The Europe BIPV market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. As solar energy is the cheapest source of electricity in Nordics, the momentum for PV is growing in the region. The growth of BIPV has been steady and optimistic in countries such as Norway, Sweden despite the absence of special subsidies and wide policies.

The BIPV system as a building envelope material is economically feasible in Norway that is driving the adoption. Homeowners in the Netherlands have shown keen interest in PV modules. Europe is one of the largest markets in terms of installed PV capacities and annual installations across the world. Institutions and industries in Europe are increasingly adopting eco-friendly or green technology to reduce carbon footprints from buildings.

Buildings have become exceedingly complex with the incorporation of smart technology. While the beneficial economic factors that are capable to drive the demand for BIPV installation in Europe, there are certain policies and regulations that could hamper the demand for BIPV installation. Reduction in incentives and subsidies and decrease or removal of feed-in-tariff rates can adversely affect market growth in the region.



Insights by Vendors



The global building integrated photovoltaics market is observing a flurry of activities, with new entrants queuing up to entry it. However, high initial capital investments hamper the entry of new players as development and commercialization of high-efficiency BIPV modules technology remain a capital-intensive affair.

As the building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market grows with the growing adoption of solar energy in residential and commercial buildings, it is expected that vendors invest in enhancing their product portfolio during the forecast period.

The incorporation of recyclability in manufacturing processes can enhance the significance of vendors in terms of sustainability and eco-friendliness. With solar energy witnessing traction, the potential for reducing energy costs is significantly high.

Key Questions Answered



1. How is smart home automation growth affecting the BIPV market growth?

2. What are the major sustainable practices followed by building integrated photovoltaics manufacturers?

3. What is the market size and growth rate of the BIPV market during the period 2021-2026?

4. Which segment is likely to emerge as the largest revenue-generator during the forecast period?

5. Which regions are expected to dominate the BIPV market shares during the forecast period?

6. What are the market restraints impacting the building integrated photovoltaics market growth?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 COVID-19 Impact



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Growth Of Zero-Energy Buildings (Zebs)

8.2 Development Of Next-Gen Bipv Products

8.3 Rising Smart Home Penetration



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Preference For Non-Conventional Energy Sources

9.2 Utilization In Sustainable Renovation Techniques



10 Market Restraints

10.1 High Initial Investment

10.2 Technical Barriers Affecting Scalability

10.3 Lack Of Awareness And Competition From Conventional Sources



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Technology

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Crystalline Silicon

12.4 Thin-Film

12.5 Others



13 Application

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Roof

13.4 Facade And Window



14 End-User

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Commercial

14.4 Residential

14.5 Others

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Vendors

First Solar

Yingli Solar

Solar Frontier K.K

Hanwha Solar

Hanergy Holding Group

Other Prominent Vendors

Solarcentury

Sharp Corporation

REC Solar Holdings AS

Panasonic

Wuxi Suntech Power Co.

Canadian Solar

KYOCERA Corporation

Onyx Solar Group

SunPower

Jinko Solar

Tesla

Heliatek

BIPVco

Visaka Industries

NanoPV Solar

Tractile

ISSOL

ertex Solar

Nippon Sheet Glass

BISOL

ViaSolis

Topsun Energy

Polysolar

