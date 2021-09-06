Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPVs) refer to the solar power generating components that are used in constructing facades, roofs, and skylights in buildings. Generally, these components include the integration of photovoltaic modules, backup power supply system, charge controller, power storage system, and other supporting hardware. BIPV materials offer several benefits over their traditional counterparts as they provide onsite power generation, zero emissions, high energy conservation, superior architectural integration, and optimal shading. In addition to this, BIPVs also help in reducing labor and installation costs by replacing high-end roof membranes, skylight glazing, facade cladding, etc. Owing to these benefits, building integrated photovoltaic materials are widely installed across commercial, residential, and industrial sectors.

The increasing demand for building integrated photovoltaic materials can be attributed to the rising integration of solar energy solutions in commercial infrastructures for architectural optimization and energy conservation. Moreover, growing environmental concerns towards the depleting non-renewable power resources, such as oil, coal, etc., have further bolstered the demand for solar power generation. Additionally, rapid modernization in the construction and building sector along with the increasing focus on clean energy has fueled the demand for green or zero-emission buildings. Furthermore, the growing consumer awareness towards several ecological benefits of BIPV has resulted in the rising adoption of solar energy harnessing systems in the residential sector.

Apart from this, implementation of favorable government policies supported by several initiatives for promoting the need for reducing carbon footprints have also catalyzed the demand for building-integrated photovoltaics on a global level. Furthermore, the increasing demand for BIPV components in the developed regions, such as North America and Europe, is primarily driven by the supporting infrastructural developments in the form of optimum grid-parity of photovoltaic solutions supported by several financial incentives offered by regional governments. On the other hand, several emerging economies, such as India, China, Vietnam, etc., are experiencing high product demand due to the reduced solar installation costs and wide availability of BIPV materials across these countries. Moreover, various technological advancements coupled with the increasing penetration of wireless connectivity have led to the introduction of automated BIPV components, thereby bolstering the market growth. Additionally, rising investments in several R&D activities for the superior integration of advanced module technologies are also driving the product demand.

