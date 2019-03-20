Global Bulk Material Handling Products and Technologies Markets and Forecasts, 2018-2024: Expanding Demand for Bulk Material Handling Products in the Mining Industry and Chemical Industries

DUBLIN, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bulk Material Handling Products and Technologies Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global bulk material handling products and technologies market to grow with a CAGR of 1.5% over the forecast period from 2018-2024.

The report on the global bulk material handling products and technologies market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2016 to 2024. The study on bulk material handling products and technologies market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.

The report on bulk material handling products and technologies market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global bulk material handling products and technologies market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global bulk material handling products and technologies market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, the author's growth matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1. Drivers

Growing industrial infrastructure all over the globe

Increasing demand for industrial automation

Expanding demand for bulk material handling products in the mining industry and chemical industries

The need for the assembly line in the manufacturing sector

2. Restraints

3. Opportunities

Advancement in bulk material handling products and technologies

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the bulk material handling products and technologies market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the bulk material handling products and technologies market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global bulk material handling products and technologies market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

4. The growth matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Bulk Material Handling Products and Technologies Market Highlights

2.2. Bulk Material Handling Products and Technologies Market Projection

2.3. Bulk Material Handling Products and Technologies Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Bulk Material Handling Products and Technologies Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Bulk Material Handling Products and Technologies Market



4. Bulk Material Handling Products and Technologies Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Bulk Material Handling Products and Technologies Market by Type

5.1. Powder Materials

5.1.1. Weighing Systems

5.1.2. Material Feeding Systems

5.1.3. Conveying Systems

5.1.4. Screening Systems

5.2. Iron Ores

5.3. Wood Chips

5.4. Coal



6. Global Bulk Material Handling Products and Technologies Market by End User

6.1. Energy

6.2. Construction

6.3. Chemical

6.4. Food & Beverages

6.5. Metals

6.6. Oil and Gas

6.7. Mining

6.8. Pharmaceuticals

6.9. Plastics



7. Global Bulk Material Handling Products and Technologies Market by Region 2018-2024

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Bulk Material Handling Products and Technologies Market

8.2. Companies Profiles

8.2.1. Metso Corp.

8.2.2. Tenova S.p.A,

8.2.3. SENET

8.2.4. TRF Ltd.

8.2.5. ThyssenKrupp AG

8.2.6. FLSmidth & Co.

8.2.7. Voith GmbH



