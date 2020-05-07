Global Bulletproof Glass Industry
May 07, 2020, 18:04 ET
NEW YORK, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulletproof Glass market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 13.4%. Automotive, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.6 Billion by the year 2025, Automotive will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$243.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$200.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Automotive will reach a market size of US$144.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 17.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Ada Cam Sanayi ve Ticaret Ltd. Sti. (Armass Glass)
- American Glass and Aluminum Inc.
- Apogee Enterprises, Inc.
- Armortex
- Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.
- Binswanger Glass
- Brite Glass Works Pvt., Ltd.
- Centigon Security Group
- Consolidated Glass Holdings, Inc.
- ESG Group Ltd.
- Fuyao North America Inc.
- Guangdong Golden Glass Technologies Limited
- Guardian Glass
- Jeet & Jeet Glass and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
- Laggar Industries Ltd.
- National Glass Distribution
- New Glass Technology
- Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.
- Saint-Gobain SA
- SCHOTT AG
- SmartGlass International Ltd.
- Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation
- Total Security Solutions
