Global Bunker Fuel Market to Grow by 14.94 Million Tons during 2021-2025 | Featuring Major Vendors Including BP Plc, Chevron Corp., and Exxon Mobil Corp. among others| Technavio

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The bunker fuel market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth in 2020 is likely to remain unchanged as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Global Fuel Oil Market - Global fuel oil market is segmented by application (marine, industrial, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Aviation Fuel Market - Global aviation fuel market is segmented by product (ATF and aviation biofuel) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Major Three Bunker Fuel Market Participants:

BP Plc

The company provides low sulfur marine fuel, which is compliant with MARPOL regulations.

Chevron Corp.

The company provides high-quality marine fuel. The fully integrated system of the company allows for a comprehensive approach to fuel quality management.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

The company is involved in the manufacturing and sales of petroleum products.

Bunker Fuel Maket 2021-2025: Segmentation

Bunker fuel market is segmented as below:

Type

MGO



HSFO



VLSFO

Geography

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

The bunker fuel market is driven by the increasing global volume of seaborne trade. In addition, other factors such as the expansion of marine fleets are expected to trigger the bunker fuel market growth.

