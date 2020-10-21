Global Burner Management System (BMS) Industry
Global Burner Management System (BMS) Market to Reach $7.1 Billion by 2027
Oct 21, 2020, 07:10 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Burner Management System (BMS) estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Oil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gas segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR
The Burner Management System (BMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.
Electricity Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR
In the global Electricity segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 283-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Burner Management System (BMS): An Essential Safety and Risk
Mitigation Tool for Process Fired Heaters
Safety, Compliance, Reliability and Ease of Operation &
Maintenance: The Key Attributes of BMS Fueling Adoption in
Various End-Use Industries
Global Burner Management System (BMS) Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Industry for 2019E
Competition
Burner Management Systems (BMS) Market in the US: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019E
Global Competitor Market Shares
Burner Management System (BMS) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
With Burners Being Integral to Oil & Gas Production Activity,
Rising Energy Demand and Intensifying Production Operations to
Fuel Growth in BMS Market
Evolution of Norms and Standards to Ensure Fired Equipment
Safety in Oil & Gas Industry
Increase in Oil & Gas E&P Spending: Sustained Demand for BMS
Market
Growing Investments in Oil & Gas Exploration: Capital
Expenditure in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023,
2025
Chemical Industry: Increased Focus on Safety Spurs Growth in
BMS Market
Brownfield Installations Stand to Benefit by Adopting
Templatized Approach to Upgrade BMS
Stable Growth Forecast for Chemical Industry to Benefit BMS Market
Global Chemical Production Output - Percentage Change in
Production Volume for the Period 2019-2021
Chemical Industry Growth Worldwide - Percentage Growth of
Chemical Production Volume for the Years 2019 through 2023
Industrial Boilers: BMS Emerges as an Essential Tool to
Maintain Safety
Strong Growth Forecast for Industrial Boilers Contributes to
the Rising Demand for BMS
Growth in Industrial Boilers to Fuel Demand for Burner
Management Systems: Annual Revenues of Industrial Boilers
Market in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
BMS for Dual-Fired Boiler: An Overview
BMS Aids in Addressing Burner Failures in Industrial Furnaces
Despite Forecasts of Weakening Industrial Manufacturing
Activity, BMS Market to Benefit from Sustained Pace of
Industrialization in Emerging Economies
Percentage Growth Rate (%) of Manufacturing Industry Output in
China, US, Japan and Germany for the Years 2018 through 2022
Growing Demand for Power and Increase in Power Generation
Capacities Bode Well for BMS Market
Electricity Demand Continues to Rise, Driving Increases in
Power Generation Capacities
Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh for the Years
2010, 2010, 2030, 2040 and 2050
Modular Burner Management Emerges as a Modern BMS Approach
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Burner Management System (BMS): An Introduction
Integrated & Separate BMS
Functions of BMS
Advantages and Disadvantages of BMS
Standards Applicable to BMS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
