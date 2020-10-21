Global Burner Management System (BMS) Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Burner Management System (BMS) estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Oil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gas segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR



The Burner Management System (BMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.



Electricity Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR



In the global Electricity segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 283-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ALS Ltd.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

Born Inc.

Doosan Babcock

Nestec, Inc.

Pilz GmbH & Co. KG

Siemens AB

Titan Logix Corp.









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Burner Management System (BMS): An Essential Safety and Risk

Mitigation Tool for Process Fired Heaters

Safety, Compliance, Reliability and Ease of Operation &

Maintenance: The Key Attributes of BMS Fueling Adoption in

Various End-Use Industries

Global Burner Management System (BMS) Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Industry for 2019E

Competition

Burner Management Systems (BMS) Market in the US: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019E

Global Competitor Market Shares

Burner Management System (BMS) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

With Burners Being Integral to Oil & Gas Production Activity,

Rising Energy Demand and Intensifying Production Operations to

Fuel Growth in BMS Market

Evolution of Norms and Standards to Ensure Fired Equipment

Safety in Oil & Gas Industry

Increase in Oil & Gas E&P Spending: Sustained Demand for BMS

Market

Growing Investments in Oil & Gas Exploration: Capital

Expenditure in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023,

2025

Chemical Industry: Increased Focus on Safety Spurs Growth in

BMS Market

Brownfield Installations Stand to Benefit by Adopting

Templatized Approach to Upgrade BMS

Stable Growth Forecast for Chemical Industry to Benefit BMS Market

Global Chemical Production Output - Percentage Change in

Production Volume for the Period 2019-2021

Chemical Industry Growth Worldwide - Percentage Growth of

Chemical Production Volume for the Years 2019 through 2023

Industrial Boilers: BMS Emerges as an Essential Tool to

Maintain Safety

Strong Growth Forecast for Industrial Boilers Contributes to

the Rising Demand for BMS

Growth in Industrial Boilers to Fuel Demand for Burner

Management Systems: Annual Revenues of Industrial Boilers

Market in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

BMS for Dual-Fired Boiler: An Overview

BMS Aids in Addressing Burner Failures in Industrial Furnaces

Despite Forecasts of Weakening Industrial Manufacturing

Activity, BMS Market to Benefit from Sustained Pace of

Industrialization in Emerging Economies

Percentage Growth Rate (%) of Manufacturing Industry Output in

China, US, Japan and Germany for the Years 2018 through 2022

Growing Demand for Power and Increase in Power Generation

Capacities Bode Well for BMS Market

Electricity Demand Continues to Rise, Driving Increases in

Power Generation Capacities

Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh for the Years

2010, 2010, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Modular Burner Management Emerges as a Modern BMS Approach

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Burner Management System (BMS): An Introduction

Integrated & Separate BMS

Functions of BMS

Advantages and Disadvantages of BMS

Standards Applicable to BMS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Burner Management System (BMS) Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Burner Management System (BMS) Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Burner Management System (BMS) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Oil (Fuel) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Oil (Fuel) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Oil (Fuel) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Gas (Fuel) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Gas (Fuel) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Gas (Fuel) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in

Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Electricity (Fuel) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Electricity (Fuel) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Electricity (Fuel) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Boilers (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Boilers (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Boilers (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Furnace (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Furnace (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Furnace (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Kiln & Ovens (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Kiln & Ovens (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Kiln & Ovens (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Burner Management System (BMS) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Growing Concerns over Safety in Heater-Based Industrial

Operations and Government Regulations Drive BMS Market in

North America

BMS Systems Need to Comply with NFPA Standards

Challenges and Opportunities in the Implementation of Safety

Instrumented Burner Management System (SI-BMS)

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Burner Management System (BMS) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Burner Management System (BMS) Market in the United

States by Fuel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Burner Management System (BMS) Market

Share Breakdown by Fuel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Burner Management System (BMS) Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Burner Management System (BMS) Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 27: Burner Management System (BMS) Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Burner Management System (BMS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Burner Management System (BMS) Historic

Market Review by Fuel in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: Burner Management System (BMS) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 31: Canadian Burner Management System (BMS) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 32: Burner Management System (BMS) Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Burner Management System (BMS) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Burner Management System (BMS):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Burner Management System (BMS) Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Burner Management System (BMS) Market Share

Analysis by Fuel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Burner

Management System (BMS) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 38: Japanese Burner Management System (BMS) Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Burner Management System (BMS) Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Burner Management System (BMS) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Fuel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Burner Management System (BMS) Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Fuel: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Burner Management System (BMS) Market by

Fuel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for Burner Management System (BMS) in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Burner Management System (BMS) Market Review in China

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Burner Management System (BMS) Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Burner Management System (BMS) Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Burner Management System (BMS) Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Burner Management System (BMS) Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Burner Management System (BMS) Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Burner Management System (BMS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel: 2020-2027



Table 50: Burner Management System (BMS) Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Fuel: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Burner Management System (BMS) Market Share

Breakdown by Fuel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Burner Management System (BMS) Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 53: Burner Management System (BMS) Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Burner Management System (BMS) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Burner Management System (BMS) Market in France by

Fuel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: French Burner Management System (BMS) Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Fuel: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Burner Management System (BMS) Market Share

Analysis by Fuel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Burner Management System (BMS) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: French Burner Management System (BMS) Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Burner Management System (BMS) Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Burner Management System (BMS) Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Burner Management System (BMS) Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Burner Management System (BMS) Market Share

Breakdown by Fuel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Burner Management System (BMS) Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Burner Management System (BMS) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Burner Management System (BMS) Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Burner Management System (BMS) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Fuel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Burner Management System (BMS) Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Fuel: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Burner Management System (BMS) Market by

Fuel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Italian Demand for Burner Management System (BMS) in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Burner Management System (BMS) Market Review in Italy

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Burner Management System (BMS) Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Burner Management System

(BMS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Fuel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Burner Management System (BMS) Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Burner Management System (BMS) Market

Share Analysis by Fuel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Burner Management System (BMS) in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 77: United Kingdom Burner Management System (BMS) Market

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Burner Management System (BMS) Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Burner Management System (BMS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish Burner Management System (BMS) Historic

Market Review by Fuel in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 81: Burner Management System (BMS) Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 82: Spanish Burner Management System (BMS) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 83: Burner Management System (BMS) Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 84: Spanish Burner Management System (BMS) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Burner Management System (BMS) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Burner Management System (BMS) Market in Russia by

Fuel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Burner Management System (BMS) Market Share

Breakdown by Fuel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Russian Burner Management System (BMS) Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Burner Management System (BMS) Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Burner Management System (BMS) Market Share Breakdown

in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Burner Management System (BMS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel: 2020-2027



Table 92: Burner Management System (BMS) Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Fuel: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Burner Management System (BMS) Market

Share Breakdown by Fuel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Burner Management System (BMS)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 95: Burner Management System (BMS) Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Burner Management System (BMS) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Burner Management System (BMS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 98: Burner Management System (BMS) Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Burner Management System (BMS) Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Burner Management System (BMS) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Fuel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Burner Management System (BMS) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Fuel: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Burner Management System (BMS) Market

Share Analysis by Fuel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Burner Management System (BMS) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Burner Management System (BMS) Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Burner Management System (BMS) Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Burner Management System (BMS) Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Burner Management System (BMS) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Burner Management System (BMS) Market

Share Breakdown by Fuel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Burner Management System (BMS) Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Burner Management System (BMS) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Burner Management System (BMS) Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Growth in Industrial Burners Market Augurs Well for the Indian

BMS Market

Table 112: Indian Burner Management System (BMS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian Burner Management System (BMS) Historic

Market Review by Fuel in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: Burner Management System (BMS) Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 115: Indian Burner Management System (BMS) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 116: Burner Management System (BMS) Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 117: Indian Burner Management System (BMS) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Burner Management System (BMS) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Fuel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Burner Management System (BMS) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel: 2012-2019



Table 120: Burner Management System (BMS) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Fuel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Burner Management System (BMS) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Burner Management System (BMS) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 123: Burner Management System (BMS) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Burner Management

System (BMS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Fuel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Burner Management System (BMS) Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Burner Management System (BMS)

Market Share Analysis by Fuel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Burner Management System (BMS) in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Burner Management System (BMS)

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Burner Management System (BMS) Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Burner Management System (BMS) Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 131: Burner Management System (BMS) Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Burner Management System (BMS) Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Burner Management System (BMS) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Fuel for the Period

2020-2027



Table 134: Burner Management System (BMS) Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Fuel: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Burner Management System (BMS)

Marketby Fuel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Demand for Burner Management System

(BMS) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Burner Management System (BMS) Market Review in

Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Burner Management System (BMS) Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Burner Management System (BMS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel: 2020-2027



Table 140: Burner Management System (BMS) Market in Argentina

in US$ Million by Fuel: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Burner Management System (BMS) Market

Share Breakdown by Fuel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Argentinean Burner Management System (BMS)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 143: Burner Management System (BMS) Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Burner Management System (BMS) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 145: Burner Management System (BMS) Market in Brazil by

Fuel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Burner Management System (BMS) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Fuel: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Burner Management System (BMS) Market

Share Analysis by Fuel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Burner Management System (BMS) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Burner Management System (BMS) Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Burner Management System (BMS) Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 151: Burner Management System (BMS) Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Burner Management System (BMS) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Burner Management System (BMS) Market Share

Breakdown by Fuel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Burner Management System (BMS) Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Burner Management System (BMS) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Burner Management System (BMS) Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Burner Management System (BMS)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel: 2020

to 2027



Table 158: Burner Management System (BMS) Market in Rest of

Latin America by Fuel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Burner Management System (BMS)

Market Share Breakdown by Fuel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Rest of Latin America Burner Management System (BMS)

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 161: Burner Management System (BMS) Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 162: Burner Management System (BMS) Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Burner Management System (BMS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 164: Burner Management System (BMS) Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Burner Management System (BMS)

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Burner Management System (BMS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel: 2020 to

2027



Table 167: The Middle East Burner Management System (BMS)

Historic Marketby Fuel in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Burner Management System (BMS) Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Fuel for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Burner Management System (BMS)

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Burner Management System (BMS) Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by Application for 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Burner Management System (BMS)

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Burner Management System (BMS):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Burner Management System (BMS) Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel for the Period

2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Burner Management System (BMS) Market Share

Analysis by Fuel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Burner

Management System (BMS) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 176: Iranian Burner Management System (BMS) Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 177: Burner Management System (BMS) Market Share Shift in

Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Burner Management System (BMS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel: 2020-2027



Table 179: Burner Management System (BMS) Market in Israel in

US$ Million by Fuel: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Burner Management System (BMS) Market Share

Breakdown by Fuel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Israeli Burner Management System (BMS) Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 182: Burner Management System (BMS) Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Burner Management System (BMS) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Burner Management System (BMS) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Fuel for the Period

2020-2027



Table 185: Burner Management System (BMS) Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Fuel: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Burner Management System (BMS) Market

by Fuel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Burner Management System

(BMS) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Burner Management System (BMS) Market Review in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Burner Management System (BMS) Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Burner Management System (BMS) Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Fuel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Burner Management System (BMS)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel: 2012-2019



Table 192: Burner Management System (BMS) Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Fuel: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 193: Burner Management System (BMS) Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Burner Management System (BMS)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2012-2019



Table 195: Burner Management System (BMS) Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Burner Management System (BMS) Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Fuel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Burner Management System (BMS)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Burner Management System (BMS)

Market Share Breakdown by Fuel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Burner Management System (BMS) Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Burner Management System (BMS)

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Burner Management System (BMS) Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 202: African Burner Management System (BMS) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Burner Management System (BMS) Market in Africa by

Fuel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: African Burner Management System (BMS) Market Share

Breakdown by Fuel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: African Burner Management System (BMS) Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Burner Management System (BMS) Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: Burner Management System (BMS) Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

