Global Bus Market Size & Forecast, 2015-2025 - Market Set to Reach $69 Billion by 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bus Market, By Application (Motor Coaches, Transit Buses & School Buses), By Length (6-8 m, 9-12 m, Above 12 m), By Seating Capacity, By Fuel Type, By Body Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2015 - 2025F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Bus Market is projected to reach $ 69 billion by 2025, on the back of rising demand for transportation from growing population, especially in the urban areas, across the globe. Major factors responsible for the rising sales of buses include improvements in infrastructure in various large developing countries and increasing population.



The Global Bus Market is segmented based on application, bus length, seating capacity, fuel type, built type, and region. Based on built type, the market can be bifurcated into fully built and customized, of which the latter is expected to grow at a faster pace as a rising number of customers are preferring such vehicles. Based on bus length, the market can be fragmented into 6-8m, 9-12m and above 12m. The 9-12m segment acquires the highest share, globally, due to increasing population, worsening traffic congestion and rising focus on public transportation.



Major player operating in the Global Bus Market include Zhenzhou Yutong Group, Volvo, Scania, TATA Motors Limited, Isuzu, Hino Motors, MAN, Marcopolo, Daimler, Iveco, Ashok Leyland, and others. Most of the companies are developing buses with new advanced technologies and alternate fuel technology such as electric in order to stay strong in the Global Bus Market. Many companies are making huge investments in research & development and entering into joint ventures with other companies in order to expand the market share in the global market.



Years Considered



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the Global Bus Market size.

To classify and forecast the Global Bus Market based on seating capacity, battery type, application, bus length, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Bus Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Bus Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Bus Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Bus Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global bus Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Application Type (Transit Buses, Motor Coaches & School Buses/Others)

5.2.2. By Length (6-8m; 9-12m; Above 12m)

5.2.3. By Seating Capacity (Up to 30 Seats, 30-40 & Above 40)

5.2.4. By Fuel Type (Diesel, Petrol/Gasoline, CNG & Electric & Hybrid)

5.2.5. By Body Type (Fully Built Vs. Customizable)

5.2.6. By Company

5.2.7. By Region

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. Asia Pacific Market Outlook



7. China Bus Market Outlook



8. India Bus Market Outlook



9. Japan Bus Market Outlook



10. Vietnam Bus Market Outlook



11. Bangladesh Bus Market Outlook



12. Indonesia Bus Market Outlook



13. Thailand Bus Market Outlook



14. Malaysia Bus Market Outlook



15. Europe & CIS Bus Market Outlook



16. Russia Bus Market Outlook



17. United Kingdom Bus Market Outlook



18. France Bus Market Outlook



19. Germany Bus Market Outlook



20. Turkey CIS Bus Market Outlook



21. Poland Bus Market Outlook



22. Romania Bus Market Outlook



23. Czech Republic Bus Market Outlook



24. North America Bus Market Outlook



25. United States Bus Market Outlook



26. Canada Bus Market Outlook



27. Mexico Bus Market Outlook



28. South America Bus Market Outlook



29. Brazil Bus Market Outlook



30. Peru Bus Market Outlook



31. Colombia Bus Market Outlook



32. Chile Bus Market Outlook



33. Argentina Bus Market Outlook



34. Venezuela Bus Market Outlook



35. Middle East Bus Market Outlook



36. Saudi Arabia Bus Market Outlook



37. UAE Bus Market Outlook



38. Iran Bus Market Outlook



39. Iraq Bus Market Outlook



40. Israel Bus Market Outlook



41. Qatar Bus Market Outlook



42. Yemen Bus Market Outlook



43. Africa Bus Market Outlook



44. South Africa Bus Market Outlook



45. Algeria Bus Market Outlook



46. Egypt Bus Market Outlook



47. Morocco Bus Market Outlook



48. Tanzania Bus Market Outlook



49. Ethiopia Bus Market Outlook



50. Nigeria Bus Market Outlook



51. Congo Bus Market Outlook



52. Market Dynamics

52.1. Drivers

52.2. Challenges



53. Market Trends & Developments



54. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



55. Competitive Landscape

55.1. Zhenzhou Yutong Group

55.2. Daimler AG

55.3. Volvo

55.4. MAN, Buses & Trucks

55.5. TATA Motors

55.6. Scania

55.7. Iveco

55.8. Isuzu

55.9. Hino Motors

55.10. Marcopolo S.A.



56. Strategic Recommendations



