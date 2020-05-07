Global Busbar Trunking System Industry

NEW YORK, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Busbar Trunking System market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.6%. Industrial, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.6 Billion by the year 2025, Industrial will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$161.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$164.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Industrial will reach a market size of US$321 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$607.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



ABB Ltd.

ARJ Holding LLC

Busbar Services

C&S Electric Ltd.

Dbts Industries Sdn. Bhd.

E.A.E Elektrik A.S.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Entraco Power Systems

GE Industrial Solutions

Gersan Elektrik Tic. Ve San . A.S

. A.S Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Graziadio & C. SpA

KGS Engineering Ltd.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

Legrand SA

Megabarre Europe Srl

Naxso S.R.L

NOVA Limited.

Pogliano S.R.L

Power Distribution, Inc. (PDI)

Power Plug Busduct Sdn. Bhd.

Powerbar Gulf LLC

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Vass Electrical Industries

VMtec Maschinen-und Anlagenbau GmbH

