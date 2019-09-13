Global Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market Radar 2019

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market Radar" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market radar features AT&T Business, CenturyLink, Verizon Business, Spectrum Enterprise, Comcast Business, Windstream Enterprise, Cogent Communications, and Zayo. While there are several smaller service providers with strong local footprints, their revenues are less than 2% of the market, and these companies have limited innovation capabilities, thus excluding them from the radar.

The Ethernet service provider competitive landscape has gone through a consolidation phase, with a series of mergers and acquisitions happening between 2015 and 2017: Charter acquired Time Warner Cable and Bright House; Verizon acquired XO; Windstream acquired EarthLink; CenturyLink acquired Level 3, and Altice USA acquired Cablevision-to mention several. The mergers have positively impacted the acquiring companies, as the number of competitors in the market is reduced, creating better brand recognition for existing providers.

In this report, we plot leading service providers on the radar chart based on in-depth quantitative and qualitative analysis.

Key Topics Covered:



Industry Overview



U.S. Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market Radar

The Radar - Description of Companies Plotted

C2AMarket Participant Profiles

CenturyLink

AT&T Business

Verizon Business

Spectrum Enterprise

Comcast Business

Windstream Enterprise

Zayo

Cogent Communications

The Last Word



Companies Mentioned



Altice USA

AT&T Business

Bright House

Cablevision

CenturyLink

Charter

Cogent Communications

Comcast Business

EarthLink

Level 3

Spectrum Enterprise

Time Warner Cable

Verizon

Verizon Business

Windstream

Windstream Enterprise

XO

Zayo

