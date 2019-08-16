Global Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market Report 2019: Revenue Forecasts, Ports Forecasts, and Market Share Analysis 2017-2023
Aug 16, 2019, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market Update, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study presents an in-depth analysis of the key trends impacting the Business carrier Ethernet services market, and includes market revenue forecasts, ports forecasts, and market share analysis.
Carrier Ethernet continues to be the de facto wide area network (WAN) connectivity service choice among businesses of all sizes, due to the benefits it offers: scalability, reliability, and cost-efficient bandwidth. U.S. Business Ethernet market revenues exceeded $6.5 billion in 2018.
The report defines business carrier Ethernet services as services sold by service providers to enterprises or businesses. Ethernet services include all Layer 1/2/3 services sold under different names, including transparent or native LAN, Gigabit Ethernet (GigE), Metro Ethernet, Ethernet private line (EPL), Ethernet virtual private line (EVPL), and virtual private LAN service (VPLS).
Ethernet services delivered over copper, hybrid fiber-coaxial (HFC), SONET, DWDM, Layer 2 Ethernet switches, and multi-protocol label switching (MPLS) are included in this study.
The analysis is segmented by:
- Transport length (metro versus long haul)
- Service type (dedicated versus switched)
- Service configuration (point-to-point and multipoint-to-multipoint)
- Port speeds (10 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 1 GigE, 10 Gbps, and 100 GE)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Executive Summary - Market Engineering Measurements
2. Market Definitions & Research Scope
- Market Definitions
- Research Scope
- Notes on Revenue Forecast Segments
3. Total Business Carrier Ethernet Market Analysis
- Market Trends
4. Market Forecasts
- Forecast Methodology and Assumptions
- Total Revenue Forecast, U.S., 2017-2023
- Total Market Revenue by Transport Length, U.S., 2017-2023
- Total Market Revenue Breakdown by Dedicated vs. Switched, U.S., 2017-2023
- Total Market - Dedicated Ethernet Revenue Forecast
- Total Market - Ports Forecast, U.S., 2017-2023
- Total Market - Percent Ports by Speed, U.S., 2017-2023
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Market
- Competitive Analysis - Total Market Shares by Revenue, U.S., 2018
- Total Market Share Comparison, U.S., 2016 & 2018
6. Metro Segment Breakdown
- Metro Segment - Total Revenue Forecast, U.S., 2017-2023
- Metro Segment - Revenue Breakdown by Switched vs. Dedicated, U.S., 2017-2023
- Metro Segment - Dedicated Ethernet Revenue Forecast, U.S., 2017-2023
- Metro Segment - Switched Ethernet Revenue Forecast, U.S., 2017-2023
- Metro Switched Segment - Revenue Breakdown by Service Configuration, U.S., 2017-2023
- Metro Switched Segment - EVPL Revenue Forecast, U.S., 2017-2023
- Metro Switched Segment - EVP-LAN Revenue Forecast, U.S., 2017-2023
- Metro Segment - Market Shares by Revenue, U.S., 2018
- Metro Market Share Comparison, U.S., 2016 & 2018
7. Long Haul Segment Breakdown
- Long Haul Segment - Total Revenue Forecast, U.S., 2017-2023
- Long Haul Segment - Revenue Breakdown by Dedicated vs. Switched, U.S., 2017-2023
- Long Haul Segment - Dedicated Ethernet Revenue Forecast, U.S., 2017-2023
- Long Haul Segment - Switched Ethernet Revenue Forecast, U.S., 2017-2023
- Long Haul Switched Segment - Revenue Breakdown by Service Configuration, U.S., 2017-2023
- Long Haul Switched Segment - EVPL Revenue Forecast, U.S., 2017-2023
- Long Haul Switched Segment - EVP-LAN/VPLS Revenue Forecast, U.S., 2017-2023
- Long Haul Segment - Market Shares by Revenue, U.S., 2018
- Long Haul Market Share Comparison, U.S., 2016 & 2018
8. Appendix
