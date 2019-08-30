Global Business Jet Market Report 2019-2028 Featuring Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer, Textron Aviation

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Business Jet Market - 2019-2028 - Market Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, OEM Strategies & Plans, Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook - Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer, Textron Aviation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Business Jet market has been on the resurgence path while facing headwinds in a difficult and challenging market environment. The industry, however, has shown tremendous resilience over the past decade with portfolio refresh through new product introductions, reinforcement of presence across key markets & regions and services portfolio expansion has been the key focus areas for industry OEMs in a difficult demand environment.

The industry, however, is inching towards a resurgence as indicated by an improvement in order intake & aircraft deliveries by the industry OEMs for 2018, with the book to bill ratios across OEMs reaching parity level accompanied by amelioration in order backlog position along with stabilization of inventory and prices in the used jets market. The aircraft utilization levels across most operators and users, however, remain at a pretty good level, thereby, driving the requirements & revenues from aircraft service & aftermarket activity for the industry.

Further, regulatory mandates, like the FAA's upcoming ADS-B requirement and other aircraft upgrades are likely to drive the aircraft modernization & upgrade activity over near term while driving some replacement demand as well, translating into an overall fillip for the industry value chain.



The Introduction of a string of new business jet programs, which have just entered service in late 2018 and are likely to enter service in 2019 and 2020, led by Gulfstream's G500 and Bombardier's Global 7500; are likely to stimulate demand growth over the near term. Additionally, the market dynamics for business jets are likely to witness a major transformation with the era of supersonic business jets likely to become a reality towards the middle 2020s with a number of industry OEMs working on the development of supersonic business jets with the active pursuit of R&D towards development of a range of supersonic flight technologies.



The developments on the Urban Aerial Mobility front, too, are likely to present a key challenge to traditional general aviation segment in future, especially, Light Business Jets, as the industry enters one of its most disruptive phases ever. However, the ongoing spate of trade wars poses a serious threat to world economic growth rate with the IMF already projecting a slowdown in world GDP growth rate for 2019 & 2020.



The industry's expectation for a long-awaited breakout of demand growth from the typical range-bound movement; which has become the new normal for the industry; is likely to be missed in 2019 as well with the recent onset of trade wars posing a significant threat to the ongoing global economic recovery itself and the spike in global crude oil prices & input costs challenging & putting pressure on profitability. How adroitly the industry players navigate this labyrinth, marked by policy uncertainty, rising input & operating costs amid a pitched battle over tariffs while holding their ground & adapting to situations will prove to be decisive going forward.



Key Topics Covered:



Part 1: Market Size, Segmentation & Competitive Landscape



Section 1 Global Business Jet Market

Market Overview

Global Business Aircraft Fleet - Size, Evolution & Growth Rate

Market Size

Market Segmentation

Key Market Drivers

Section 2 Competitive Landscape

Global Market for Business Jets - Market Share for OEMs

Market Share for OEMs based on Aircraft Shipments

Market Share for OEMs based on Revenues/Billings

Business Jet Deliveries Split by Programs across Key Industry OEMs

Part 2: Analysis on Key Industry OEMs



Section 3 Top 5 Industry OEMs - Snapshot & Product Portfolio Analysis

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Bombardier Inc.

Dassault Aviation S.A.

Textron Aviation

Embraer S.A.

Section 4 Financial Performance Analysis - Top 5 Industry OEMs



1. Revenue Base & Growth Trend

2. Revenues Split by Key Segments

3. Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

4. Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

5. Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

6. Return on Sales Trend

7. Profitability Growth Trend

8. Cash Flow from Operations

9. R&D Expenditure Trend

10. CAPEX Trend

11. Order Intake & Aircraft Deliveries Trend

12. Order Backlog Position



Section 5 OEM Strategies & Plans - Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for Top 5 Industry OEMs - Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Textron Aviation, Embraer



Analysis Coverage:

Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 6 SWOT Analysis - On Top 5 Industry OEMs

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to be worked on

Opportunities to be capitalized upon

Threats to be negated & mitigated

Part 3: Market & Technology Trends, Emerging Demand Scenario and Strategic Market Outlook through 2028



Section 7 Key Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 8 Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 9 Global Business Jet Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 10 Strategic Market Outlook through 2028



1 Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Business Jets

2 Global Demand Outlook for Business Jets - Forecast to 2028

3 Global Demand Projections for Key Market Segments: Through 2028 - Based on Aircraft Size (Light, Medium & Heavy Jets)

Aircraft Delivery Units projections for Segments

Value of Projected Aircraft Deliveries across Segments

Growth Rates for Segments

Fleet Size Growth for Segments

4 Demand Projections for Key Geographic Markets & Regions: Through 2028

Aircraft Delivery Units projections for Key Markets/Regions

Value of Projected Aircraft Deliveries for Key Markets /Regions

Fleet Size Growth projections for Markets/Regions

Aircraft Delivery Units projections for Key Market Segments (Light, Medium & Heavy Jets) across Markets/Regions

Value of Projected Aircraft Deliveries across Key Market Segments (Light, Medium & Heavy Jets) for Markets /Regions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j6c1cc





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

