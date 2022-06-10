Global Business Jet Market Report 2022-2031: Growing Demand for Private Travel & Bio-Bubbles Boosting Demand

Jun 10, 2022, 06:00 ET
The Global Business Jet Market has been analyzed in a report covering 2022-2031 - Market Size, Competitive Landscape & Market Shares, Strategies & Plans for Industry OEMs, Key Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook & Demand Forecast through 2031.
The Global Business Jet Market has been cruising steadily with strong demand for new & used jets with the industry witnessing a virtual windfall for order intake along with growing order books & surging backlogs driven by growing demand for private travel & bio-bubbles boosting demand for jets across segments especially from a large number of first time buyers entering the business aviation market.
The book to bill ratios across industry OEMs have been improving for the OEMs across segments while fleet utilization, too, continues to soar across the board, thereby, bolstering MRO activity and service revenues for the industry.
However, the industry has also been facing headwinds in form of continued challenges emanating from uncertainty over pandemic's likely direction going forward and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War marked by supply chain disruptions, strains, uncertainty & bottlenecks apart from production disruptions owing to shortfall & rising material & input costs, including, ongoing global shortage of semi-conductors which have plagued production across industries.
Surging demand & fleet utilization levels have been pushing the industry value chain to the brim while spiraling up crude oil prices globally have been impacting profitability across fleet operators
The Aviation industry also continues to make steady & active progress towards transition to sustainability with the development of a range of sustainable aviation technologies geared towards effective de-carbonization over long term. The options have been led by increasing the usage of sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) as the most feasible, near-term solution while taking steady steps towards transition to electric and hydrogen based propulsion over long term.
Against this backdrop, the report provides comprehensive insights & strategic analysis into the Global Business Jet Market with focus on a blend of quantitative & qualitative analysis.
Part 1 of the report analyzes market size, drivers & competitive landscape for the Global Business Jet Market.
Part 2 provides detailed analysis on key industry OEMs, including, comprehensive comparative analysis of product portfolios, financial analysis, SWOT framework analysis and key insights into the key strategies & plans of these OEMs.
Part 3 projects market evolution for the Global Business Jet market for the medium term horizon along with analysis of key market & technological trends, issues & challenges, market developments & potential growth opportunities which could be leveraged by the industry value chain.
The report concludes by analyzing market evolution and projecting demand outlook for the Global Business Jet Market for the near to medium term horizon.
Relevance & Usefulness: The report will be useful for:
- Inputs for Strategic Planning & Decision-Making process
- Comparative Analysis of Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus and Key Strategies & Plans across Industry OEMs
- Identification of & Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities & Avenues
- Analysis of Market Evolution & Demand Growth Projections
- Assessing potential impact of emerging Market Trends & Developments
- Contingency planning for current Strategies & Programs
- Identifying & highlighting areas for making potential Strategic Changes, Adjustments & Realignment
- Analysis of Key Trends, Issues & Challenges, Risk Factors and Market Outlook through 2031
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1 Global Business Jet Market
- Market Overview
- Global Business Aircraft Fleet - Size, Evolution & Growth Rate
- Market Size
- Market Segmentation & Competing Aircraft Programs across Key Segments
- Key Market Drivers
Section 2 Competitive Landscape
- Global Market for Business Jets - Market Share for OEMs
- Market Share for OEMs based on Aircraft Shipments
- Market Share for OEMs based on Revenues/Billings
- Business Jet Deliveries Split by Programs across Key Industry OEMs for 2021
Section 3 Top 5 Industry OEMs - Profiles & Product Portfolio Snapshot
- Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation
- Bombardier Inc.
- Dassault Aviation S.A.
- Textron Aviation
- Embraer S.A.
Section 4 Financial Performance Analysis - Top 5 Industry OEMs
- Revenue Base & Growth Trend
- Revenues Split by Key Segments
- Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
- Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
- Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
- Return on Sales Trend
- Profitability Growth Trend
- Cash Flow from Operations
- R&D Expenditure Trend
- CAPEX Trend
- Order Intake & Aircraft Deliveries Trend
- Order Backlog Position
Section 5 OEM Strategies & Plans - Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for Top 5 Industry OEMs - Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Textron Aviation, Embraer
- Analysis Coverage:
- Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans
- Market Specific Strategies & Plans
- R&D Strategies & Plans
- Growth Strategies & Plans
- Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans
- Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans
- Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans
- Financial Strategies & Plans
- Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs
- Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives
Section 6 SWOT Analysis - On Top 5 Industry OEMs
- Strengths to be Leveraged
- Weaknesses to be worked on
- Opportunities to be capitalized upon
- Threats to be negated & mitigated
Section 7 Key Trends
- Market Trends
- Technology Trends
Section 8 Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section 9 Global Business Jet Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
Section 10 Strategic Market Outlook through 2031
- Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Business Jets
- Global Demand Outlook for Business Jets - Forecast to 2031
- Global Demand Projections for Key Market Segments: Based on Aircraft Size (Light, Medium & Heavy Jets)
- Aircraft Delivery Units projections for Segments
- Value of Projected Aircraft Deliveries across Segments
- Growth Rates for Segments
- Fleet Size Growth for Segments
- Aircraft Delivery Units projections for Key Markets/Regions
- Value of Projected Aircraft Deliveries for Key Markets /Regions
- Fleet Size Growth projections for Markets/Regions
- Aircraft Delivery Units projections for Key Market Segments across Markets/Regions
- Value of Projected Aircraft Deliveries across Key Market Segments for Markets /Regions
Companies Mentioned
- Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation
- Bombardier Inc.
- Dassault Aviation S.A.
- Textron Aviation
- Embraer S.A.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2cckcv
