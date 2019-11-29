Global Business Jets Market Outlook Report 2018-2027: $38.93 Billion Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Business Jets - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Business Jets Machines market accounted for $23.84 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $38.93 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Opening of new programs, a growing number of high-net-worth individuals and resumption of global economic growth are the major factors driving the market growth. However, long duration for product certification from aviation authorities may hinder the growth of the market.

Business jet is a jet aircraft generally used for private purposes, parcel deliveries, transportation of small group of people by government officers, public bodies and armed forces. It provides the consumer with the facilities of on demand flight scheduling, to conduct business during the flight, reduces travel time, safe and cost effective mode of travel.

Based on aircraft type, light segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the new startups focusing on developing aircraft in the light category commercialization of urban air mobility will further drive the growth of light business jets.

By geography, North America provides potential growth opportunities which are attributed to the presence of a large number of high-net-worth individuals coupled with the existence of major business jet manufacturers.

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Business Jets Market, By Aircraft Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Airliner

5.3 Large

5.4 Light

5.5 Mid-sized



6 Global Business Jets Market, By Systems

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Systems

6.2.1 Avionics

6.2.1.1 Navigation Systems

6.2.1.2 Flight Management Systems

6.2.1.3 Software

6.2.1.4 Communication Systems

6.2.2 Cabin Interiors

6.2.2.1 IFEC

6.2.2.2 Seats

6.2.2.3 Panels

6.2.2.4 Stowage Bins

6.2.2.5 Lavatory

6.2.2.6 Galley

6.2.3 Doors, Windows, and Windshields

6.2.4 Aerostructures

6.2.4.1 Empennage

6.2.4.2 Wings

6.2.4.3 Nose

6.2.4.4 Flight Control Surfaces

6.2.4.5 Fuselage

6.2.4.6 Nacelle and Pylon

6.2.5 Aircraft Systems

6.2.5.1 Pneumatic Systems

6.2.5.2 Electrical Systems

6.2.5.3 Propulsion Systems

6.2.5.4 Emergency Systems

6.2.5.5 Hydraulic Systems

6.2.5.6 Landing Systems

6.2.5.7 Environmental Control Systems

6.3 Aftermarket Systems

6.3.1 Avionics

6.3.1.1 Communication Systems

6.3.1.2 Flight Management Systems

6.3.1.3 Software

6.3.1.4 Navigation Systems

6.3.2 Aerostructures

6.3.3 Cabin Interiors

6.3.3.1 IFEC

6.3.3.2 Galley

6.3.3.3 Stowage Bins

6.3.3.4 Seats

6.3.3.5 Lavatory

6.3.3.6 Panels

6.3.4 Doors, Windows, and Windshields

6.3.5 Aircraft Systems

6.3.5.1 Hydraulic Systems

6.3.5.2 Pneumatic Systems

6.3.5.3 Electrical Systems

6.3.5.4 Propulsion Systems

6.3.5.5 Landing Systems

6.3.5.6 Emergency Systems

6.3.5.7 Environmental Control



7 Global Business Jets Market, By Services

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Type

7.2.1 Charter Services

7.2.2 Jet Card Programs

7.2.3 Fractional Ownership

7.3 Leasing Type

7.3.1 Wet Lease

7.3.2 Dry Lease



8 Global Business Jets Market, By Range

8.1 Introduction

8.2 <_000 />8.3 3,000 - 5,000 NM

8.4 > 5000 NM



9 Global Business Jets Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 High Profile Business

9.3 Government Official

9.4 Flight Departments

9.5 Charter Companies



10 Global Business Jets Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Airbus

12.2 Bombardier Inc

12.3 Dassault Aviation

12.4 Embraer S.A.

12.5 Eviation Aircraft

12.6 Gulfstream Aerospace

12.7 Honda Aircraft Company

12.8 Joby Aviation

12.9 Karem Aircraft Inc

12.10 Lilium GmbH

12.11 Pilatus Aircraft

12.12 Textron Inc

12.13 The Boeing Company

12.14 Volocopter GmbH

12.15 Zunum Aero



