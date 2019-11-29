Global Business Jets Market Outlook Report 2018-2027: $38.93 Billion Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities
Nov 29, 2019, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Business Jets - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Business Jets Machines market accounted for $23.84 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $38.93 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.
Opening of new programs, a growing number of high-net-worth individuals and resumption of global economic growth are the major factors driving the market growth. However, long duration for product certification from aviation authorities may hinder the growth of the market.
Business jet is a jet aircraft generally used for private purposes, parcel deliveries, transportation of small group of people by government officers, public bodies and armed forces. It provides the consumer with the facilities of on demand flight scheduling, to conduct business during the flight, reduces travel time, safe and cost effective mode of travel.
Based on aircraft type, light segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the new startups focusing on developing aircraft in the light category commercialization of urban air mobility will further drive the growth of light business jets.
By geography, North America provides potential growth opportunities which are attributed to the presence of a large number of high-net-worth individuals coupled with the existence of major business jet manufacturers.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Business Jets Market, By Aircraft Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Airliner
5.3 Large
5.4 Light
5.5 Mid-sized
6 Global Business Jets Market, By Systems
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Systems
6.2.1 Avionics
6.2.1.1 Navigation Systems
6.2.1.2 Flight Management Systems
6.2.1.3 Software
6.2.1.4 Communication Systems
6.2.2 Cabin Interiors
6.2.2.1 IFEC
6.2.2.2 Seats
6.2.2.3 Panels
6.2.2.4 Stowage Bins
6.2.2.5 Lavatory
6.2.2.6 Galley
6.2.3 Doors, Windows, and Windshields
6.2.4 Aerostructures
6.2.4.1 Empennage
6.2.4.2 Wings
6.2.4.3 Nose
6.2.4.4 Flight Control Surfaces
6.2.4.5 Fuselage
6.2.4.6 Nacelle and Pylon
6.2.5 Aircraft Systems
6.2.5.1 Pneumatic Systems
6.2.5.2 Electrical Systems
6.2.5.3 Propulsion Systems
6.2.5.4 Emergency Systems
6.2.5.5 Hydraulic Systems
6.2.5.6 Landing Systems
6.2.5.7 Environmental Control Systems
6.3 Aftermarket Systems
6.3.1 Avionics
6.3.1.1 Communication Systems
6.3.1.2 Flight Management Systems
6.3.1.3 Software
6.3.1.4 Navigation Systems
6.3.2 Aerostructures
6.3.3 Cabin Interiors
6.3.3.1 IFEC
6.3.3.2 Galley
6.3.3.3 Stowage Bins
6.3.3.4 Seats
6.3.3.5 Lavatory
6.3.3.6 Panels
6.3.4 Doors, Windows, and Windshields
6.3.5 Aircraft Systems
6.3.5.1 Hydraulic Systems
6.3.5.2 Pneumatic Systems
6.3.5.3 Electrical Systems
6.3.5.4 Propulsion Systems
6.3.5.5 Landing Systems
6.3.5.6 Emergency Systems
6.3.5.7 Environmental Control
7 Global Business Jets Market, By Services
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Type
7.2.1 Charter Services
7.2.2 Jet Card Programs
7.2.3 Fractional Ownership
7.3 Leasing Type
7.3.1 Wet Lease
7.3.2 Dry Lease
8 Global Business Jets Market, By Range
8.1 Introduction
8.2 <_000 />8.3 3,000 - 5,000 NM
8.4 > 5000 NM
9 Global Business Jets Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 High Profile Business
9.3 Government Official
9.4 Flight Departments
9.5 Charter Companies
10 Global Business Jets Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Airbus
12.2 Bombardier Inc
12.3 Dassault Aviation
12.4 Embraer S.A.
12.5 Eviation Aircraft
12.6 Gulfstream Aerospace
12.7 Honda Aircraft Company
12.8 Joby Aviation
12.9 Karem Aircraft Inc
12.10 Lilium GmbH
12.11 Pilatus Aircraft
12.12 Textron Inc
12.13 The Boeing Company
12.14 Volocopter GmbH
12.15 Zunum Aero
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m9suwf
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article