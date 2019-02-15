Global Business Summit to Address Challenges of a World in Transition

NEW DELHI, February 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

5th Edition of The Global Business Summit to be held on 22nd and 23rd February 2019 in New Delhi to witness presence of global CEOs, economists, innovators, young entrepreneurs and high-ranking government representatives

Under the umbrella theme of sustainability, scalability and social change the eminent speakers at the Global Business Summit 2019 (http://www.et-gbs.com) will discuss the challenges of a world in transition as a result of a highly digital and an emerging shared economy. The Global Business Summit 2019 presented by The Economic Times and YES BANK and powered by Facebook, will be held on 22nd and 23rd February in New Delhi. The Hon'ble Prime Minister, Government of India, Narendra Modi will address the summit as the Chief Guest.



"The much anticipated 5th The Global Business Summit will highlight the changing narrative brought about by geo-political risks and new global economic order. We are stoked by the response received so far and are geared up to host yet another headline making and change inspiring confluence of leaders," said Vineet Jain, Managing Director, Times Group.

The summit which offers a strong platform for delegates to undertake Business to Business, Government to Government and Business to Government meetings is expected to bring together over 2,000 delegates from UK, Ireland, Maldives, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Jamaica, Poland, Oman, Cyprus and India.

Punit Renjen , Global CEO, Deloitte

Paul Hermelin , CEO, Capgemini

Gopichand P Hinduja, Co-Chairman, Hinduja Group

Nathan Blecharczyk , Co-Founder, Airbnb

Guy Kawasaki , Chief Evangelist, Canva

Martin Eberhard , Co-Founder, Tesla

Alan Mamedi, Co-Founder & CEO, TrueCaller

Michael Ward , CEO, Harrods

Natalia Vodianova, Supermodel, Philanthropist, Entrepreneur, Founder Elbi

Global CEO's Panel: Navigating A World in Transition

Brexit Panel

Driving Disruption: Unleashing the Next Wave of Radical Transformation

The Digital Advantage: Outperforming the Competition

Panel Discussion on Data Regulation, Privacy & Transparency: Striking the Right Balance

The summit will also host sessions on: Infrastructure, Women Leadership, Ease of Doing Business and Sustainability. The session titled DisrupteX will be addressed by leaders who choose to do things their way.

