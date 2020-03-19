Global Business Travel Market 2020; Expected to Be a Tough Year Due to the Outbreak of COVID-19

DUBLIN, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Business Travel Market Size, Trends and Insights (2020 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Business Travel Market Size, Trends and Insights (2020 Edition) provides an in-depth analysis of the business travel market including a detailed description of market sizing and growth.

The report provides an analysis of the global business travel market by value and also includes regional analysis of the business travel market for the following regions: China, the US, Germany, Japan, United Kingdom, France, South Korea, India, Italy, Canada, Brazil, Australia, Spain, Netherlands, Russia and RoW (Rest of the world).

The global business travel market witnessed continuous growth during the period (2016-2019).

The factors that drove the growth of the market were increasing internet penetration, growth in the internet of things (IoT), increasing involvement of artificial intelligence, globalization etc.

However, 2020 is expected to be a tough year for the business travel industry.



The ongoing outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 disease has led to companies globally halt business travel domestically as well as to other countries keeping in view the health and safety of their employees. The ban would also have a major negative impact on the sectors linked to business travel from airlines to hospitality. Ticket and booking cancellations have escalated since the outbreak.

The major players dominating the business travel market are Carlson Holdings (Carlson Wagonlit Travel), American Express Company (American Express Global Business Travel), Expedia Group, and BCD Group (BCD Travel). The four companies have been profiled in the report providing their business overview, financial overview and business strategies.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Business Travel: An Overview

2.1.1 Business Travel Types

2.2 Business Travel Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Business Travel Segmentation by Type and Purpose

2.2.2 Business Travel Segmentation by Service, Traveler and Industry

2.3 Business Travel Management: An Overview



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Business Travel Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Business Travel Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Business Travel Market by Region (China, Germany, UK, India, South Korea, Brazil, Spain, Russia, the US, Japan, France, Italy, Canada, Australia, Netherlands and ROW)



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 China Business Travel Market: An Analysis

4.2 The US Business Travel Market: An Analysis

4.3 Germany Business Travel Market: An Analysis

4.4 Japan Business Travel Market: An Analysis

4.5 UK Business Travel Market: An Analysis

4.6 France Business Travel Market: An Analysis

4.7 South Korea Business Travel Market: An Analysis

4.8 India Business Travel Market: An Analysis

4.9 Italy Business Travel Market: An Analysis

4.10 Canada Business Travel Market: An Analysis

4.11 Brazil Business Travel Market: An Analysis

4.12 Australia Business Travel Market: An Analysis

4.13 Spain Business Travel Market: An Analysis

4.14 Netherlands Business Travel Market: An Analysis

4.15 Russia Business Travel Market: An Analysis

4.16 ROW Business Travel Market: An Analysis



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Business Travel Market Players: Financial Comparison

5.2 Global Business Travel Market Players by Total Transacted Value (TTV)



6. Company Profiles

(Business & Financial Overview, Business Strategy)

6.1 Carlson Holdings, Inc. (Carlson Wagonlit Travel)

6.2 American Express Company (American Express Global Business Travel)

6.3 Expedia Group, Inc.

6.4 BCD Group (BCD Travel)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3fos6m

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

