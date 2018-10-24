Global Butanediol Market 2018-2022: Increase in R&D Activities / Growing Demand for Fuel-Efficient Automobiles / Increasing Preference for Bio-Based Butanediol
The "Global Butanediol Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global butanediol market to grow at a CAGR of 3.53% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Butanediol Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of butanediol in different applications
The latest trend increasing preference for bio- based butanediol. The implications of stringent rules and regulations by various organization aiming towards sustainable environment. This has led the vendors focus towards innovation and product development of bio butanediol.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing demand from developing countries, as many players are shifting their manufacturing activities in these regions. Factors such as cost- effective manpower, low transportation costs, availability of raw material is expected to boost the market growth.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the lack of awareness of environment- friendly butanediol. This will reduce the emission of volatile organic compounds (VOC's) which will led vendors focus towards growing environmental concerns.
Key vendors
- Ashlan
- BASF
- Dairen Chemical Corporation
- LyondellBasell Industries Holdings
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
