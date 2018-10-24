Global Butanediol Market 2018-2022: Increase in R&D Activities / Growing Demand for Fuel-Efficient Automobiles / Increasing Preference for Bio-Based Butanediol

DUBLIN, Oct 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Butanediol Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global butanediol market to grow at a CAGR of 3.53% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Butanediol Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of butanediol in different applications

The latest trend increasing preference for bio- based butanediol. The implications of stringent rules and regulations by various organization aiming towards sustainable environment. This has led the vendors focus towards innovation and product development of bio butanediol.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing demand from developing countries, as many players are shifting their manufacturing activities in these regions. Factors such as cost- effective manpower, low transportation costs, availability of raw material is expected to boost the market growth.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the lack of awareness of environment- friendly butanediol. This will reduce the emission of volatile organic compounds (VOC's) which will led vendors focus towards growing environmental concerns.

Key vendors

Ashlan

BASF

Dairen Chemical Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Comparison by application

Tetrahydrofuran

Polybutylene terephthalate

Gamma-butyrolactone

Polyurethane

Others

Market opportunity by application



PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity



PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increase in R&D activities

Growing demand for fuel-efficient automobiles

Increasing preference for bio-based butanediol



PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



