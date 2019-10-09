Global Butene-1 Industry
Oct 09, 2019, 09:40 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Butene-1 market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.8%. LLDPE, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.5 Billion by the year 2025, LLDPE will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5820653/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$68.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$57.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, LLDPE will reach a market size of US$182.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$540.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, BP Chemicals; Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP; China National Petroleum Corporation; ExxonMobil Corporation; ONGC Petro additions Limited; Petrochemical Corporation of Singapore (Private) Limited; PetroChina Co., Ltd.; Praxair, Inc.; Shell Chemicals LP; TPC Group
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5820653/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Butene-1 Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Butene-1 Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Butene-1 Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Butene-1 Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: LLDPE (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: LLDPE (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: LLDPE (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: HDPE (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: HDPE (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: HDPE (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Valeraldehyde (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Valeraldehyde (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Valeraldehyde (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Table 16: United States Butene-1 Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Butene-1 Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 18: Butene-1 Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Butene-1 Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Butene-1 Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017
Table 21: Canadian Butene-1 Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Demand for Butene-1 in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Butene-1 Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 24: Chinese Butene-1 Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Table 25: European Butene-1 Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Butene-1 Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 27: European Butene-1 Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: European Butene-1 Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 29: Butene-1 Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Butene-1 Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 31: Butene-1 Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 32: French Butene-1 Historic Market Review in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 33: French Butene-1 Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Butene-1
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Japanese Butene-1 Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 36: Butene-1 Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 37: Butene-1 Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 38: German Butene-1 Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: Butene-1 Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Demand for Butene-1 in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Butene-1 Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Italian Butene-1 Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Butene-1 in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: United Kingdom Butene-1 Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Butene-1 Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Butene-1 Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Butene-1 Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 48: Butene-1 Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Butene-1 Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Butene-1 Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017
Table 51: Spanish Butene-1 Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Butene-1 Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 53: Butene-1 Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: Rest of Europe Butene-1 Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Butene-1 Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Butene-1 Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Butene-1 Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Butene-1 Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Butene-1 Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Butene-1 Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Butene-1 Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: Australian Butene-1 Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: Butene-1 Market Share Distribution in Australia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Butene-1 Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: South Korean Butene-1 Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Butene-1 Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Butene-1 in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Butene-1 Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Butene-1 Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Butene-1 Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 71: Butene-1 Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Butene-1 Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Latin American Demand for Butene-1 in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Butene-1 Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Butene-1 Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Butene-1 Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 77: Butene-1 Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: Argentinean Butene-1 Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 79: Butene-1 Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 80: Brazilian Butene-1 Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Brazilian Butene-1 Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 82: Butene-1 Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 83: Mexican Butene-1 Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: Butene-1 Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 85: Indian Butene-1 Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Butene-1 Market in India: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017
Table 87: Indian Butene-1 Market Share Analysis by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Butene-1 Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Butene-1 Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Butene-1 Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Butene-1 Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 92: Butene-1 Market in the Middle East by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: The Middle East Butene-1 Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: The Middle East Butene-1 Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Butene-1 Market in the Middle East: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 96: The Middle East Butene-1 Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Butene-1
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Iranian Butene-1 Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 99: Butene-1 Market Share Shift in Iran by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Butene-1 Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 101: Butene-1 Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Israeli Butene-1 Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Butene-1 in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Butene-1 Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Butene-1 Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Butene-1 Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Butene-1 Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Butene-1 Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Butene-1 Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Butene-1 Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Butene-1 Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle
East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 112: African Butene-1 Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Butene-1 Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 114: Butene-1 Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BP CHEMICALS
CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL COMPANY LLC
CHINA NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
EXXONMOBIL CORPORATION
ONGC PETRO ADDITIONS LIMITED
PETROCHEMICAL CORPORATION OF SINGAPORE (PRIVATE) LTD.
PETROCHINA
PRAXAIR, INC.
SHELL CHEMICALS LP
TPC GROUP
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5820653/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Share this article