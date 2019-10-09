Global Butene-1 Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Butene-1 market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.8%. LLDPE, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.5 Billion by the year 2025, LLDPE will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$68.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$57.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, LLDPE will reach a market size of US$182.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$540.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, BP Chemicals; Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP; China National Petroleum Corporation; ExxonMobil Corporation; ONGC Petro additions Limited; Petrochemical Corporation of Singapore (Private) Limited; PetroChina Co., Ltd.; Praxair, Inc.; Shell Chemicals LP; TPC Group







