Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene Markets Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecasts, 2017-2019 & 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing demand for new food ingredients, rising shelf-life extension of food products and development of cosmetics industry.

Based on the functionality, the market is segmented into antioxidant and food preservatives. Depending upon the grade, the market is categorized into food grade and technical grade.

Amongst application, the market is classified into fuel additives, cosmetic ingredients, polymeric ingredients, food additives, industrial additives, pesticide ingredients and other applications.

By End User, the market is divided into food & beverages, oil & gas, automotive, consumer products, aerospace, personal care & cosmetics, chemical, electronic, petroleum, industrial fats, oils & fatty acids animal feed, lubricating & specialty oils, printing inks and coatings, plastics & rubbers and other end users. Animal feed is further divided into fish feed, poultry, cattle and swine.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing demand for New food ingredients

3.1.2 Rising Shelf-life Extension of Food products

3.1.3 Development of Cosmetics Industry

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market, By Functionality

4.1 Antioxidant

4.2 Food Preservatives



5 Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market, By Grade

5.1 Food Grade

5.2 Technical Grade



6 Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market, By Application

6.1 Fuel Additives

6.2 Cosmetic Ingredients

6.3 Polymeric Ingredients

6.4 Food Additives

6.5 Industrial Additives

6.6 Pesticide Ingredients

6.7 Other Applications



7 Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market, By End User

7.1 Food & Beverages

7.2 Oil & Gas

7.3 Automotive

7.4 Consumer Products

7.5 Aerospace

7.6 Personal Care & Cosmetics

7.7 Chemical

7.8 Electronic

7.9 Petroleum

7.10 Industrial Fats, Oils & Fatty Acids

7.11 Animal feed

7.11.1 Fish feed

7.11.2 Poultry

7.11.3 Cattle

7.11.4 Swine

7.12 Lubricating & Specialty Oils

7.13 Printing Inks and Coatings

7.14 Plastics & Rubbers

7.15 Other End Users



8 Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 France

8.2.2 Germany

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 Spain

8.2.5 UK

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.2 UAE

8.4.3 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Others



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Eastman Chemical Company

10.2 Oxiris Chemicals S.A.

10.3 Finar Limited

10.4 Milestone Preservatives Pvt. Ltd.

10.5 Honshu Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

10.6 Sasol Limited

10.7 HELM AG

10.8 Finoric LLC

10.9 Yasho Industries Limited

10.10 Twinkle Chemi Lab Pvt. Ltd.

10.11 Double Bond Chemical Ind., Co., Ltd.



