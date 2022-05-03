Global Buy Now Pay Later Market Trends Report 2022: BNPL Market Forecast to Account for Nearly One-Fourth of World's Online Retail Sales In Five Years: Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Buy Now Pay Later Market, Trends and Players 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Buy Now Pay Later market has experienced rapid growth over the past few years. This rapid expansion is projected to continue, with BNPL sales expected to more than double between 2021 and 2026, according to this report's findings. Several market players are seeing even stronger growth than the industry's average. These include the world's three largest BNPL specialists, Affirm, Afterpay and Klarna.

Last year alone, Klarna added around 60 million users to its customer base, while both Affirm and Afterpay increased their sales by more than three-quarters. Also regional players are benefitting from the market's strong potential. For example, in MENA, Saudi Arabia-based Tamara and UAE's Tabby each raised more than EUR 100 million in funding to further boost their BNPL offerings.

The secret behind BNPL's rapid expansion is the smooth integration of these services into E-Commerce checkouts, attractive financing options like interest-free pay-in-four loans, and a relatively easy application process. Among the top motivations for consumers to use BNPL services is the ability to afford items that would otherwise be beyond their budgets and the desire to avoid paying credit card interest.

Overall, BNPL is projected to grow faster than some other leading payment methods, to account for nearly a one-fourth of the world's online retail sales in five years' time, according to a forecast included in the report.

Questions Covered in the report:

What was the size of the Buy Now Pay Later market in 2021?

How strong is Buy Now Pay Later's growth potential through 2026?

Consumers in which markets have the greatest interest in Buy Now Pay Later services?

Who are the top Buy Now Pay Later providers worldwide?

What are the KPIs of the world's three largest Buy Now Pay Later firms?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Management Summary



2. Global Overview

BNPL Industry and Trends Overview, March 2022

BNPL B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2021e & 2026f

Number of BNPL Users, in millions, 2021e & 2026f

BNPL Share of B2C E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2021e & 2026f

Share of Adults Who Would Prefer to Use BNPL to Buy An Item They Could Not Afford Immediately, by Selected Countries, in %, December 2021

Breakdown of E-Commerce Websites Offering BNPL as a Payment Method, by Countries, in %, October 2021

Market Shares of BNPL Services, in % of Top E-Commerce Websites Supporting BNPL as a Payment Method, March 2022

3. North America

3.1.USA

BNPL Share of B2C E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2021e & 2025f

BNPL Share of Fashion B2C E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2021e

BNPL Users, in millions, 2020-2025f

BNPL User Penetration Rate, in % of Internet Users, by Age Groups, 2021 & 2025f

Top 3 BNPL Platforms Used, in % of BNPL Users, May 2021

Top 6 Most Used BNPL Apps, in % of Downloads in the BNPL Category, Q1 2021

Product Categories Purchased With BNPL, in % of BNPL Users, March 2021

Reasons to Use BNPL, in % of BNPL Users, March 2021

Share of BNPL Users Preferring BNPL over Credit Cards, in %, August 2021

Preferences of BNPL Users if BNPL Was Not Offered, in % of Purchases, October 2021

4. Europe

4.1.UK

Share of Online Shoppers Using BNPL, Compared to Credit Card, by Age Group, in %, July 2021

Product Categories Paid with BNPL Services, in % of Respondents, July 2021

Average Customer Debt, in GBP, by Selected BNPL Providers, 2020 & 2021

BNPL Services Used, in % of Respondents, 2020 & 2021

Share of Top 100 E-Commerce Websites Accepting Klarna and Afterpay/Clearpay, in %, May 2021

4.2. Germany

Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales by Payment Methods, incl. "Payment by Invoice" and "Installments/Financing", in %, 2020-2021

Breakdown of Preferred Payment Methods, incl. BNPL, in % of Online Shoppers, 2021

Breakdown of Klarna Services Used, in % of Klarna Users, March 2022

5. Asia-Pacific

5.1. Australia

BNPL Sales, in AUD billion, FY 2019 & FY 2021

Attitude of Online Shoppers Towards BNPL Services, in % of Respondents, May 2021

Type of Debt Held, incl. BNPL Loans, in % of Consumers, Q1 2021

Level of Concern/Stress Over Type Debt, by Type of Debt, incl. BNPL Loan, Q1 2021

Product Categories Purchased Using BNPL Services, in % of Consumers, Q1 2021

Afterpay's Share of B2C E-Commerce Sales, 2020 & 2021e

5.2.India

Share of Internet Users Who Used BNPL to Pay Online, in %, H1 2021

BNPL Sales, in USD billion, Number of Users, in million, 2021e & 2026, and Selected BNPL Providers, February 2022

5.3.Singapore

Share of Adults Who Would Prefer to Use BNPL to Buy An Item They Could Not Afford Immediately, in %, December 2021

Tenure and Late Fee of Selected BNPL Providers, January 2022

6. Middle East and Africa

6.1.Regional

BNPL Share of B2C E-Commerce Transactions, in %, 2021e

Overview of Selected BNPL Providers, incl. Launch Year, Country of Origin, Number of Employees, Total Funding Received, Installments, and Key Partnerships, October 2021

7. Top 3 BNPL Player Profiles

7.1.Klarna

7.2.Afterpay

7.3.Affirm

Companies Mentioned

Affirm

Afterpay

Amazon

Atome

Clearpay

Flipkart

Grab Paylater

Hoolah

Klarna

Mastercard

Monzo

Pace

Paypal

Paytm

Rely

Revolut

Visa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r8rvx9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets