Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Industry

NEW YORK, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BYOD and Enterprise Mobility market worldwide is projected to grow by US$84 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 16.3%. Mobile Device Management, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 16.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$48.8 Billion by the year 2025, Mobile Device Management will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798085/?utm_source=PRN







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3.2 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Mobile Device Management will reach a market size of US$4.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$14.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Accenture

AT&T, Inc.

Atos SE

BlackBerry Ltd.

Capgemini SE

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Infosys Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

NTT DATA Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Tech Mahindra Ltd.









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798085/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



BYOD & Enterprise Mobility: Overview

Europe Market

South America Market

North America Market

Middle East and Africa Market

Asia Pacific Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Trends

Enterprise Mobility Trends

BYOD Policy Challenges

BYOD Statistics

Enterprise Mobility Statistics

BYOD Infographics

Enterprise Mobility Infographics

Players Market Shares by Sales Volume

Market Share by Region





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Mobile Device Management (Software) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Mobile Device Management (Software) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Mobile Device Management (Software) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Mobile Application Management (Software) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Mobile Application Management (Software) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 9: Mobile Application Management (Software) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Mobile Data Management (Software) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Mobile Data Management (Software) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Mobile Data Management (Software) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Mobile Email management (Software) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Mobile Email management (Software) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Mobile Email management (Software) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Softwares (Software) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Softwares (Software) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Softwares (Software) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Cloud (Deployment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Cloud (Deployment) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Cloud (Deployment) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: On-Premise (Deployment) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Software: 2018 to

2025

Table 26: BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market in the United

States by Software: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 27: United States BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market

Share Breakdown by Software: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market in US$ Million in

the United States by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 29: United States BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 30: United States BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Software: 2018 to

2025

Table 32: Canadian BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Historic Market

Review by Software in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 33: BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Software for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 34: BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Analysis in

Canada in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 35: BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market in Canada:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Deployment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 36: Canadian BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for BYOD and Enterprise Mobility:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Software for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Software for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Share

Analysis by Software: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for BYOD and

Enterprise Mobility Market in US$ Million by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 41: BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market in Japan in US$

Million by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

CHINA

Table 43: Chinese BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Software for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Software: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market by

Software: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 46: BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Estimates and

Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 47: Chinese BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 48: BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market in China:

Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and

2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Software: 2018-2025

Table 53: BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market in Europe in US$

Million by Software: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Share

Breakdown by Software: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 56: European BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 57: BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market in Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and

2025

FRANCE

Table 58: BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market in France by

Software: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: French BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Software: 2009-2017

Table 60: French BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Share

Analysis by Software: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: French BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 62: French BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 63: French BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 64: BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Software for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Software: 2009-2017

Table 66: German BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Share

Breakdown by Software: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: German BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 68: BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market in Germany:

A Historic Perspective by Deployment in US$ Million for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 69: German BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 70: Italian BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Software for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Software: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market by

Software: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 73: BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 74: Italian BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 75: BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market in Italy:

Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and

2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for BYOD and Enterprise

Mobility: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Software for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Software for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market

Share Analysis by Software: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for BYOD

and Enterprise Mobility Market in US$ Million by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 80: BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market in the United

Kingdom in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 82: Rest of Europe BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Software: 2018-2025

Table 83: BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Software: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: Rest of Europe BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market

Share Breakdown by Software: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Rest of Europe BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 86: Rest of Europe BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 87: BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market in Rest of

Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2009,

2019, and 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 88: BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market in Asia-Pacific

by Software: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Asia-Pacific BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Software: 2009-2017

Table 90: Asia-Pacific BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market

Share Analysis by Software: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Asia-Pacific BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 92: Asia-Pacific BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 93: Asia-Pacific BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 94: Rest of World BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Software: 2018 to

2025

Table 95: Rest of World BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Historic

Market Review by Software in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 96: BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Software for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 97: BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Analysis in Rest

of World in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 98: BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market in Rest of World:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Deployment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of World BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



AT&T

ACCENTURE

ATOS SE

BLACKBERRY LTD.

CAPGEMINI FRANCE

CISCO SYSTEMS

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION

HCL TECHNOLOGIES

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL

IBM CORPORATION

INFOSYS

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

NTT DATA CORPORATION

ORACLE CORPORATION

SAP SE

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES

TECH MAHINDRA

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798085/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

