Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Industry
May 06, 2020, 10:10 ET
NEW YORK, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BYOD and Enterprise Mobility market worldwide is projected to grow by US$84 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 16.3%. Mobile Device Management, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 16.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$48.8 Billion by the year 2025, Mobile Device Management will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798085/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3.2 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Mobile Device Management will reach a market size of US$4.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$14.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Accenture
- AT&T, Inc.
- Atos SE
- BlackBerry Ltd.
- Capgemini SE
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
- HCL Technologies Ltd.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Infosys Ltd.
- Microsoft Corporation
- NTT DATA Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
- Tech Mahindra Ltd.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
BYOD & Enterprise Mobility: Overview
Europe Market
South America Market
North America Market
Middle East and Africa Market
Asia Pacific Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Trends
Enterprise Mobility Trends
BYOD Policy Challenges
BYOD Statistics
Enterprise Mobility Statistics
BYOD Infographics
Enterprise Mobility Infographics
Players Market Shares by Sales Volume
Market Share by Region
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798085/?utm_source=PRN
