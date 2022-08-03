Global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Report 2022: Market to Surpass $150 Billion by 2026 with COVID-19 Fast-Tracking Enterprise Mobility Initiatives

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "BYOD and Enterprise Mobility - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market to Reach $157.3 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for BYOD and Enterprise Mobility estimated at US$84.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$157.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% over the analysis period.

The paradigm shift from the traditional office model to the digital workplace is attributed to the growing need for adaptability. The growing popularity of BYOD trend, propelled by increasing preference to working remotely, is a driving factor behind the market growth.

The numerous benefits of workplace mobility such as enhanced employee satisfaction, improved communications between organizations within a company, schedule flexibilities and increased productivity are factors driving companies to adopt enterprise mobility.

Traditional solutions are being substituted by EMM vendors who can provide consolidated services for a variety of mobile appliances along with hybrid IT deployment. The future will see a shift to Internet of things (IoT) products and services. EMM and (IoT) together can improve user productivity by enhancing collaboration and decision making. EMM is emerging as a one stop solution for encryption, user authentication, anti-virus controls and remote data/device access.



With COVID-19 ushering in a phase of social distancing and lockdowns, the trend towards remote working has gained momentum, stronger than ever before. There is a growing need for tools that allow teams to collaborate virtually. Due to this shift in work culture, access to corporate resources from home has surged, leading to quantum rise in network traffic.

Staying ahead of the competition involves embracing needed change which in the current times is companies going digital, enabling remote working options and adopting the Bring your own device (BYOD) approach, that are all characteristics of enterprise mobility. Enterprise mobility adds agility to the system and in turn enables businesses stay operational during times of crisis.

Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.4% CAGR and reach US$82.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 16.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.1 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $33.7 Billion by 2026

The BYOD and Enterprise Mobility market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$33.7 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 20.8% over the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.2% and 15.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.2% CAGR. In the US, Japan, and Europe, adoption of mobility solutions is widely popular across several end-use markets, including banking, finance & insurance (BFSI) entities, B2C companies, healthcare providers, retail chains, logistics & distribution companies, and manufacturing units, which makes enterprise mobility an established and well accepted enterprise communications technology.

Characterized by strong mobile application deployments, growing number of mobile workforce, and relatively lower penetration of enterprise mobility solutions, Asia-Pacific represents a strong market for mobile enterprise infrastructure software and services. Cloud deployment and increasing use of mobile devices for business purposes is fueling the growth in the Asia-Pacific region.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Use of Mobile Computing Devices Drives Demand for Enterprise Mobility

Rapid Proliferation of Smartphones Lends Traction to Enterprise Mobility Market

Mobile Application Management Gains Momentum

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Redefines Enterprise Mobility

Cloud-based Applications Make Enterprise Mobility More Accessible

Pervasive Mobile Devices Drive BYOD

Introduction of 5G to Drive Enterprise Mobility

Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by Network Type

Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology

Extension of Digital Features into the Physical World via Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality

Greater Complexity Calls for Simpler App Solutions

Tailored Apps Encourage Adoption

Cross-Platform App Development Gains Traction

Rise in Use of Virtual Personal Assistants by Enterprises

Integration of IoT and EMM Usher in Added Benefits

Location-Based Service to Become an Integral Part of Offices

Security Solutions Gain Prominence

Threat to Security and Privacy-Increase in Cyberattacks and Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Rise in Use of Sophisticated Security Protocols

UEM Adoption Poised to Soar

Beacon Technology Gains Prominence

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) in Focus

IT and Telecom Industry: Foremost Adopters of Enterprise Mobility

Banking & Financial Services Sector at the Forefront

Insurers Leverage Enterprise Mobility for Quicker Claim Processing

Global Retailers Seek to Tap Proficiency of Enterprise Mobility

Enterprise Mobility Gains Increasing Role in E-Commerce Sector

Healthcare Sector Adopts Enterprise Mobility for Improved Patient Care

Warehouses Prioritize Enterprise Mobility to Infuse Agility & Flexibility

Role & Importance of Enterprise Mobility in Warehouse Environments: A Snapshot

Growing Adoption of Enterprise Mobility Strategy in Manufacturing Sector

Mobility Gaining Wider Traction in EHS Management

Logistics, Travel & Transportation Sectors: High Potential Verticals

SMB Sector Intensifies Adoption Curve

