Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Industry
May 06, 2020, 10:20 ET
NEW YORK, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 10.3%. CMTS, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.7 Billion by the year 2025, CMTS will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$168.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$158.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, CMTS will reach a market size of US$156.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$609.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ARRIS International plc
- Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.
- Broadcom Ltd.
- C9 Networks
- Casa Systems, Inc.
- Chongqing Jinghong V&T Technology Co., Ltd.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Creonic GmbH
- Genxcomm
- Harmonic Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Inango Systems Ltd.
- Juniper Networks, Inc.
- NBN Co ltd.
- Nokia Corporation
- Sumavision Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Teleste Corporation
- The Volpe Firm
- Vecima Networks, Inc.
- Versa Technology, Inc.
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
