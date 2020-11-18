Global Cable Operator Market Report 2020-2025: Cable MSO Ecosystem Players, Technologies, Solutions, and Market Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cable Operator Market by Technology, Residential Services (Wireless, Internet, Entertainment, Security, Home Automation, and IoT based Apps), SMB and Enterprise Applications 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates Cable MSO ecosystem players, technologies, solutions, and market opportunities



This includes traditional residential and SMB services as well as the broader B2B market for fixed network providers, IoT market opportunities, wireless/mobility and other consumer services. The report evaluates these market opportunities and provides forecasts for every major sub-segment from 2020 through 2025. The report also evaluates the impact of 5G and edge computing on Cable MSO network operators.



The report also assesses the Cable MSO business service environment, landscape, and investment strategies such as the impact and opportunities surrounding developments with Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS). Looking beyond simply the migration from coaxial cable to fiber networks, the report takes into consideration important technical matters such as Cable MSO converged IP/MPLS network architectures, IoT networks, and functionality.



The report also evaluates how these technical considerations relate to market opportunities such as Cable MSO IoT vertical coverage. The report also evaluates the impact of artificial intelligence on Cable MSO providers. Finally, the report also provides a summation with conclusions and recommendations for all industry constituents.

Select Findings:

Wireless carriers will lose the battle for residential ISP services

Cable MSOs have a key role in consumer IoT and connected homes

OTT service providers are at a competitive disadvantage to Cable MSOs

Overall Cable MSO B2B services will grow at 11% CAGR during the study period

Strategic focus of Cable MSOs is optimal infrastructure and ensuring high-quality services

Successful Cable MSOs will successfully leverage Multi-Access Edge Computing infrastructure

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction

2.1 Cable MSO Landscape

2.1.1 Converged Communication Architecture

2.1.2 Service Routing Platform

2.1.3 Wireless Structure

2.2 Cable Internet Performance vs. Wireless Broadband Access

2.3 Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS)

2.4 Important Technologies: DOCSIS, NFV, SDN, and OSS/BSS

2.5 Importance of Ethernet Connectivity

2.6 Fixed Network and Satellite Provider Video and IP Services

2.7 The Role of WiFi, LTE, and 5G Services

2.8 In-Building Capacity Boosting and DAS Solution

2.9 Cable MSO Market Factors

2.10 Cable MSO Market Players



3.0 Technology and Market Analysis

3.1 Cable MSO Consumer vs. Enterprise Market

3.2 Cable MSO and Connected Homes

3.2.1 Connecting to the Connected Home

3.2.2 Connected Homes and "Smart" Products and Services

3.3 Enterprise Telecom Service Spending and Commercial Services

3.4 Cable Infrastructure Spending

3.5 Wireless MVNO Opportunity

3.6 Cable MSOs can Leverage Telecom APIs for OTT Service

3.7 Network Virtualization and Service Orchestration

3.8 Spectrum Sharing in LTE 5G and Spectrum Access System (SAS)

3.9 Cloud Solution and Network Deployment

3.10 VoIP Transformation and Next-Generation Video

3.11 Cable MSO IoT Network and Functions

3.12 IoT Vertical for Cable MSO

3.13 Cable MSO Deployment and Expansion

3.14 Cable MSO Business Model

3.15 Cable MSO User Characteristics



4.0 Company Analysis

4.1 Altice USA

4.2 ADVA Optical Networking

4.3 Accedian Networks Inc.

4.4 AT&T Inc.

4.5 Atlantic Broadband

4.6 Telephone and Data Systems Inc.

4.7 Blue Ridge Communications

4.8 Buckeye Broadband

4.9 CableLabs

4.10 Cable One Inc.

4.11 CenturyLink

4.12 Charter Communications (Spectrum Enterprise)

4.13 Ciena Corporation

4.14 Cincinnati Bell Inc.

4.15 Cisco Systems Inc.

4.16 Cogent Communications Inc.

4.17 Comcast

4.18 Consolidated Communications

4.19 Cox Communications Inc.

4.20 Digicable

4.21 Ribbon Communications

4.22 EXFO Inc.

4.23 Frontier Communications Corporation

4.24 Fujitsu Ltd.

4.25 GCI Communications Corp.

4.26 Google Fiber

4.27 Greenlee Communications

4.28 GTT Communications Inc.

4.29 Harmonic Inc.

4.30 Juniper Networks Inc.

4.31 Liberty Cablevision

4.32 Mediacom Communications Corporation

4.33 Midcontinent Communications

4.34 Nokia Corporation

4.35 Pacific Broadband Networks

4.36 Rogers Communications

4.37 Service Electric Cable TV Inc.

4.38 Shandong Cable Network

4.39 Shaw Communications

4.40 Sprint Corporation

4.41 Telenet

4.42 TPG Internet Pty Ltd ABN

4.43 Verizon Wireless

4.44 Virgin Media

4.45 WaveDivision Holdings LLC

4.46 Windstream Communications

4.47 WideOpenWest Finance LLC

4.48 Zayo Group LLC



5.0 Cable MSO Market Forecasts 2020 - 2025

5.1 Consolidated Cable MSO Market 2020 - 2025

5.2 Cable MSO Market by Segment 2020 - 2025

5.2.1 Cable MSO Market by Infrastructure 2020 - 2025

5.2.1.1 Cable MSO Market by Cable Type 2020 - 2025

5.2.1.2 Cable MSO Market by Networking Equipment Type2020 - 2025

5.2.2 Cable MSO Market by Software Solution 2020 - 2025

5.2.3 Cable MSO Market by Service Sales 2020 - 2025

5.2.3.1 Cable MSO Market by Business Service 2020 - 2025

5.2.3.2 Cable MSO Market by Professional Service 2020 - 2025

5.3 Cable MSO Market by Vertical Market Sector 2020 - 2025

5.3.1 Cable MSO Enterprise Market by Organization Size 2020 - 2025

5.3.2 Cable MSO Enterprise Market by Industry Vertical 2020 - 2025

5.4 AI Solution Market in Cable MSO 2020 - 2025

5.4.1 AI Solution Market in Cable MSO by Segment 2020 - 2025

5.4.2 AI Solution Market in Cable MSO by AI Technology 2020 - 2025

5.5 Big Data Analytics Solution Market in Cable MSO 2020 - 2025

5.6 IoT Opportunity in Cable MSO 2020 - 2025

5.6.1 IoT Opportunity in Cable MSO by Type 2020 - 2025

5.7 Cable MSO Market in Edge Network 2020 - 2025

5.8 Cable MSO Market in 5G 2020 - 2025

5.8.1 Cable MSO Market in 5G by Segment 2020 - 2025

5.9 Cable MSO Market by Region 2020 - 2025



6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations



7.0 Appendix: Connected Home Market 2020 - 2025

7.1 Connected Home by Smart Product Segment 2020 - 2025

7.1.1 Connected Home by Home Security, Surveillance and Access Solutions 2020 - 2025

7.1.2 Connected Home by Smart Home Appliances 2020 - 2025

7.1.3 Connected Home Smart Home Media and Entertainment 2020 - 2025

7.1.4 Connected Home by Smart Energy Management 2020 - 2025

7.1.5 Connected Home to Smart Vehicle Integrated Applications 2020 - 2025

7.2 Connected Home by Deployment Type 2020 - 2025

7.2.1 Connected Home Do It Yourself (DIY) Solutions 2020 - 2025

7.2.2 Connected Home Managed Services 2020 - 2025

7.2.3 Connected Home Support and Maintenance 2020 - 2025

7.3 Connected Home Service Providers 2020 - 2025

7.3.1 Connected Home Customer Premise Equipment 2020 - 2025

7.3.2 Connected Home Applications by Network Operator 2020 - 2025

7.3.3 Connected Home Applications by OTT Service Provider 2020 - 2025

7.3.4 Connected Home by Connectivity Method 2020 - 2025

7.4 Connected Home by Technology 2020 - 2025

7.5 Connected Home by Cloud Computing Type 2020 - 2025



